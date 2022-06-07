If your birthday is today: Start anew. Focus on what you want to achieve and refuse to let anyone come between you and your destination. Pick your associates based on what they contribute to your pursuits. Pamper yourself and follow your heart.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Revealing too much too fast will leave you in a vulnerable position. Have a strategy in place that is easy for you to follow all by yourself.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Adapt to change, then get on with your life. Pursue the path that will bring the highest physical, mental and emotional returns.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) The competition will be fierce, so taking what you have to offer to the next level will be necessary. Pick someone's brain, and you'll discover valuable information.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) You'll develop an efficient way to use your skills to your advantage. Teach others the shortcuts you use. Teamwork will pay off.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Keep your emotions under control. Stay focused on what's important to you and gather information to make your job easier.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Take care of responsibilities. Shared interests will bring you and a colleague closer. Romance will enhance your life.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) An emotional situation will escalate if you hide your true feelings. Spend more time fixing and updating your surroundings.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Address issues head-on and pursue what makes you happy. Refuse to let what others do interfere with your plans. Say no to anyone pushing grand plans or self-indulgence.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Don't let the changes someone makes get in your way. Work around any obstacle you face by trusting in your ability to get things done. Avoid taking a physical or financial risk.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Tend to creative endeavors. Refuse to let a friend, relative or peer diminish what you are trying to achieve.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Seek the company of someone who understands you. Mull over what you are doing with your life.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Give yourself a once-over and adjust how you look and how you live. Listen to your intuition. Take responsibility for your happiness.
