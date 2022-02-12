Life together with other people depends on making and keeping promises.
Whether in families, local communities, society or faith communities, promises are the glue that holds us together, especially in difficult times. While none of us can perfectly fulfill the promises we make to each other, we depend on one another to keep promises as best we are able.
God makes and keeps promises of unconditional love.
Family life begins with promises. When two people pledge their lives together in marriage, they are bound by a solemn promise. If that promise fails and the relationship is torn asunder, there is deep grief and hurt that the promises were not strong enough to hold us.
When children might be added to a family, it is less the strength of blood ties and more the strength of promises between parents, children and siblings that keep a family together. Promises sustain and bind us together when we face challenges that would otherwise tear us apart.
Local communities are also bound together by promises. It takes mutual commitment to the common good to keep a community healthy in promoting the flourishing of children, the welcome of minority populations and care of the aged.
These promises belong to a social compact that keeps our community safe, healthy, hospitable and compassionate with each doing their part.
Society as a whole depends on the promises of citizens to preserve life, liberty and happiness for all. While there are different opinions about how to accomplish these social ideals, trusting that others are committed to the well-being of the whole society is crucial to a government that does what is right.
Our society is strengthened by keeping promises to care for those most in need and in harm’s way.
Faith communities are centered on trusting the promises of God. Faith in God involves trusting promises about God’s love, concern, mercy and kindness as the foundation for life. Faith communities help people make and keep promises in families, the local community and society to promote the general welfare of all people and of creation.
As Abraham Lincoln said, “We must not be enemies. Though passion may have strained, it must not break our bonds of affection. The mystic chords of memory will swell when again touched, as surely they will be, by the better angels of our nature.”
Nessan is an academic dean at Wartburg Theological Seminary in Dubuque.