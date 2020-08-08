Shalom Spirituality Center will host several virtual programs this month, with a variety of themes and topics.
- At 1 p.m. Sundays, Aug. 9, 16, 23 and 30, “Virtually Sunday” will offer an opportunity for faith sharing. Recordings can be viewed at shalom
- retreats.org/online-programs.
- At 7 p.m. Wednesdays, Aug. 12, 19 and 26, “Scripture in Times of Disruption” will offer an opportunity for participants to encounter the Bible anew and consider its connection to their lives.
The free programs will be facilitated by Sarah Kohles, OSF, a scripture scholar with a Ph.D. from Graduate Theological Union in Berkeley, Calif., and a Master of Arts from Catholic Theological Union.
For the Zoom link, email
• Another program, “Praying Through the Pandemic: Six-Week Program of Intentional Prayer,” will take place from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Mondays, beginning Aug. 24.
The program will cover different types of prayers, beginning with those of lament and ending with prayers of awe. Each weekly session will invite participants to learn from examples of prayer found in Scripture, encouraging them to pray for themselves and others in intentional ways.
The cost is $30 and will include access to the six Zoom meetings and a weekly PDF of the workbook pages.
The program will be facilitated by program coordinator and certified grief counselor Mary Potter Kenyon. Register by calling 563-582-3592 or visiting shalomretreats.org by noon Friday, Aug. 21, to receive the Zoom link and the first week’s lesson in PDF format.
• A Faith Writers Group also will take place from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25.
The free monthly offering allows time to share up to two pages of writing, with an opportunity for feedback and critique from other members.
It will be facilitated by Kenyon.
For the Zoom link, email