Anxiety is gripping the nation: An estimated 23.4% of females and 14.3% of males had an anxiety disorder in the past year. In addition, it’s estimated that Generalized Anxiety Disorder affects 8.5% to 10.5% of women during pregnancy and 4.4% to 10.8% during the postpartum period.

That’s why the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force has issued a recommendation that all adults ages 19 to 64 should be routinely screened for anxiety. Older folks? That would be on a case by case basis, since there isn’t research available that reveals how the risks and benefits play out.

