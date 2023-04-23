Take a serious look at what’s happening around you and how you can use your skills, intelligence and energy to bring about positive change. Your contributions will make a difference and draw positive attention. Set the stage for what’s to come and live up to your promises, and everything else will fall into place. Choose to be helpful, not critical.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Stand tall and be proud of who you are and what you offer. A plan will pan out if you work to make it happen. Live up to your potential; you’ll make an impression.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.