Take a serious look at what’s happening around you and how you can use your skills, intelligence and energy to bring about positive change. Your contributions will make a difference and draw positive attention. Set the stage for what’s to come and live up to your promises, and everything else will fall into place. Choose to be helpful, not critical.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Stand tall and be proud of who you are and what you offer. A plan will pan out if you work to make it happen. Live up to your potential; you’ll make an impression.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Face sensitive issues head-on. Your honesty will encourage an important conversation. A steady pace forward will inspire others to help you. You have what it takes, so get moving.
Recommended for you
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Speak up, take a leadership position and do your best to stay within budget when helping others. Negotiate on your behalf to ensure that you get a fair deal. Avoid risky situations.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Stop and rethink your next move. Consider how good an offer is before deciding to get involved. Be wary of anyone trying to push you into something, and demand specifics if someone’s being vague.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Seek knowledge and start a new endeavor. Broaden your interests, pick up skills and connect with influential people. Tell your story and inspire others. Don’t let your emotions get in the way.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Get out and have fun. Participation will lead to information and a connection to someone who can further your pursuits. Ask a direct question and give frank answers. Honesty will be key.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22): Love and entertainment will be costly. Put a cap on spending and what you put up with from others. A change of heart will encourage you to live life your way and to let go of what isn’t working.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21): Be guarded in your response to anyone prying into your affairs. Personal information given out too freely will put you in a vulnerable position. Protect your secrets.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Ignore what others do and focus on what makes you happy. Make yourself comfortable and build a retreat that eases stress and is a welcoming environment for your loved ones.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19): Take inventory and weed out what’s of no use to you. Decluttering will make your life easier and your stress level lower. Refuse to let a friend or relative influence your decisions.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20): Refuse to let others limit you. Consider what you enjoy doing, and add skills to your repertoire. Don’t let love or a sensitive situation cost you. Spend time with people who share your interests.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Consider your goal and develop a feasible, cost-efficient plan. Don’t battle with the opposition when you can gain far more by doing what you do best. Romance is in the stars; share your feelings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.