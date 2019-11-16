David Cochran, professor of politics at Loras College, will lead a discussion on civil discourse from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, at Shalom Spirituality Center, 1001 Davis St.
He will look at how to keep conversation civil when family members gather around the table to celebrate the holidays and other similar situations.
Cochran has taught courses in the areas of political thought and American politics at Loras since 1996. His primary research and writing interests are in religion and politics, the morality of war and Irish studies.
He has published five books, including “Catholic Realism and the Abolition of War.” He will offer insight into the source of political polarization, reasons why political discussions can seem so frustratingly unproductive and tips on having civil and genuinely constructive conversations about politics and other highly charged topics.
The suggested offering is $10 per person. Call 563-582-3592 or email info@shalomretreats.org to register by Tuesday, Nov. 19.