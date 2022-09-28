When the leaves begin to transform to their vibrant autumn hues and the temperature dips to reveal crisp and cool days, few things sound better than a bowl of piping hot chili.
Luckily, an annual Dubuque event set for this weekend can be counted on to help usher in the changing of the seasons and fulfill that tasty urge.
The Tri-State’s Largest Chili Cook-off will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, in Dubuque’s Cable Car Square.
Now in its 30th year, the event sanctioned by the Chili Appreciation Society International will in include games and bounce houses for kids, Bluff Street Specialty Food Vendors and a beverage tent from Sertoma, live music by Sun Green and, of course, bowls upon bowls brimming with fresh chili.
College football also will be shown on a big screen, and Bluff Street shops and the Fenelon Place Elevator will be open.
The roads will be closed from Third to Fifth streets.
Cooks can enter to compete in a variety of categories, including the Chili Appreciation Society International Division, the Open Division, the Business Division and the Junior Division. A salsa contest also will take place.
“This is one of the largest events for CASI in the Midwest,” said Teri Connely, event coordinator and owner of Calico Bean Market. “The cooks love it because we get such a huge crowd. CASI’s fiscal year also begins Oct. 1, so it’s the first big event cooks have to add on the extra points.”
Cooks netting the most points have the opportunity to compete by state, regionally and nationally.
“We never really know how many cooks will be competing until the morning of the event,” Connely said. “We usually see about 30 to 40-plus.”
Chili will be judged on its aroma, color, consistency, taste and aftertaste. Showmanship also will be judged, including for themes, costumes, booths, action and audience appeal. Chili and salsa entries must be made from scratch, on site that day.
Public admission is free. Attendees will be able to taste chilis beginning at 1 p.m. for a $5 sampling spoon.
“They can taste all the chili they want until we run out,” Connely said.
Chili Appreciation Society International’s mission is not only to promote chili, but also to raise funds and awareness for local charities. This year’s chili cook-off will support Hills and Dales, which provides care for youth with mental and physical disabilities.
“That in and of itself makes it a great event,” Connely said. “It’s just such a great environment, with a fantastic energy. It’s historic, and it’s one of the last of the outdoor festivals and last hurrahs before the weather gets cold. It’s also an event where you can bring the whole family down. There’s something for everyone.”
