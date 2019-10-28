SPECIAL AUDIENCE
Today
Veterans Freedom Center Activities, 9 a.m., 2245 Kerper Boulevard.
Senior Citizen Activities, Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road. 10-11 a.m. senior fitness exercise class; 11:30 a.m. lunch; noon-3 p.m. open canasta; 12:30-4 p.m. ACBL duplicate bridge; 6:30-7:30 p.m. yoga.
Kennedy Elementary Blood Drive, 2:30-5:30 p.m., 2135 Woodland Drive. To make an appointment, call Wendy Hopp, 563-349-4777 or visit www.bloodcenterimpact.org and use group code 1629.
Lego Explorers, 5:30 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Holy Cross branch, 895 Main St. With a new theme each month, help the characters in a short story by completing challenges with Legos and Duplo blocks. October’s theme is Night of the Vampire. For ages kindergarten and older.
Tri-State Singles Club Monday Night Euchre, 6 p.m., Days Inn Dubuque, 1111 Dodge St., Spirits Bar & Grill. Singles only.
Social Connections for Singles Euchre, 6:30 p.m., Denny’s Lux Club, 3050 Asbury Road. Meets every Monday at 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday
Tri-State Line Dancers, 9 a.m., Masonic Temple, 1155 Locust St., entrance on 13th Street, lower level. Details: 563-599-2748.
Senior Citizen Activities, Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road. 11:30 a.m. lunch; noon needlework group; noon-3 p.m. dominoes; 12:15-3 p.m. open bridge; 12:15-4 p.m. duplicate bridge; 12:15-4 p.m. ladies bridge (dining room).
PERFORMING ARTS
Tuesday
Music Men A cappella Barbershop Chorus, 7:30 p.m., Summit Congregational United Church of Christ, 2885 John F. Kennedy Road. Weekly rehearsal. Details: 563-552-7064.
LITERARY ARTS
Today
Story Time, 4 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Epworth branch, 110 Bierman Road. A half-hour story time with stories, early literacy activities, songs and crafts. For ages 3-6.
iRead, 4 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Asbury branch, 5290 Grand Meadow Drive. Pairs high school volunteers with elementary students for an hour of reading practice in an interactive and encouraging space. Registration required. For grades 1-5.
Story Time, 5 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Holy Cross branch, 895 Main St. A half-hour story time with stories, early literacy activities, songs and crafts. For ages 3-6.
All Community Reads: “Picking Cotton” Book Discussion, 5:30 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Asbury branch, 5290 Grand Meadow Drive. In preparation for the authors’ talk on Nov. 5, join in a discussion of the 2019 book.
Tuesday
Story Time, 9:30 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Peosta branch, 8342 NICC Drive. A half-hour story time with stories, early literacy activities, songs and crafts. For ages 3-6.
LEARNING
Tuesday
Talk of the Town Toastmasters, noon, Northeast Iowa Community College Town Clock Center, 680 Main St. Meetings allow attendees to practice skills to become more confident speakers and leaders. These real-world skills can help advance your career, acclimate to a new city or get a new job.
COMMUNITY GROUPS
Today
Clutterers Anonymous, 9 a.m., Mount Carmel, 1130 Carmel Drive, Caritas Studio.
Kiwanis Club of Dubuque, noon, Jumpers Sports Bar & Grill, 2600 Dodge St. Service club meeting.
Take Off Pounds Sensibly #136, UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, 350 N. Grandview Ave. 5:15-6 p.m. weigh-in; 6-7 p.m. meeting. Details: 815-747-3020.
Sex Addicts Anonymous, 5:30 p.m., meets downtown. For those recovering from sex addiction. Call 563-663-6701 and leave a message or email dubuquesaa@gmail.com. All inquiries are anonymous.
Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m., Hope Church, 11893 Kennedy Road. Experience freedom from hurts, hang-ups and habits as you give up control and allow Jesus to be Lord in every area of your life.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 6:30 p.m., St. John’s Episcopal Church, 1458 Locust St., parish house. Big book study. Details: 563-557-9196.
Al-Anon Part of the Solution AFG, 7 p.m., Midwest Medical Center, 1 Medical Center Drive, Galena, Ill. Details: 815-777-1340.
Gamblers Anonymous, 7 p.m., Nesler Centre, 799 Main St., room 4. Open meeting. Everyone welcome.
Al-Anon Monday Night AFG, MercyOne Dyersville (Iowa) Medical Center, 1111 Third St. SW.
Tuesday
Alcoholics Anonymous, 9 a.m., Alcoholics Anonymous, 1646 Asbury Road. Day at a Time Group. Details: 563-557-9196.
Women’s Support Group, 9 a.m., Substance Abuse Services Center, Nesler Centre, Eighth and Main streets.
Rotary Club, noon, Dubuque Golf & Country Club, 1800 Randall Place. Details:
SNAP Dubuque, 6 p.m., Bishop Block conference room, 90 Main St. SNAP Support group for survivors and supporters in a safe environment.
Overeaters Anonymous, 7 p.m., Mount Carmel, 1050 Carmel Drive, Marian Hall. Details: 563-581-9840.
Al-Anon Julien Group AFG, 7 p.m., Intergroup, 1670 Asbury Road.
Al-Anon Stepping Stone AFG, 7 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Church, 203 Pearl St., Guttenberg, Iowa.
Al-Anon Platteville Family Group, 7 p.m., First United Church of Christ, 110 Market St., Platteville, Wis., Cunningham House Annex.
PURSUITS & HOBBIES
Tuesday
Holy Ghost Euchre, 1 p.m., Holy Ghost Hall, 2917 Central Avenue. Everyone welcome.
Holy Ghost Bingo, 6 p.m., 2921 Central Ave. Early games begin at 6:10 and regular games begin at 7. All are welcome.
Tuesday Night Euchre, 6:30 p.m., Days Inn Dubuque, 1111 Dodge St. Details: Gary, 563-542-8175.