Anton Bruckner’s Mass No. 2 in E minor has long stood as a rare gem in the combined worlds of instrumental and choral music.
Its inclusion of wind instrumentation, as opposed to more traditional symphonic instrumentation, was somewhat controversial when the piece was composed in dedication to a new cathedral in 1866.
While revisions of the piece followed in 1869 and 1876, with a second version composed in 1882, it remained true to its foundation, making it a piece admired by music directors of such ensembles — including Rob Stull, director and conductor of Julien Winds; and Amanda Huntleigh, artistic director of Dubuque Chorale.
“It’s one of the very few more traditional Mass settings composed for this type of group, accompanied by the use of voices,” Stull said.
His and Huntleigh’s respective ensembles will join forces to present a performance of Bruckner’s well-known masterpiece. The concert will take place at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 23, in Terence Donaghoe Hall on the Clarke University campus, 1550 Clarke Drive.
The performance is free to attend, with donations accepted.
Titled “Sacred Sounds,” it will make up the third and final concert of Julien Winds’ season.
Stull and Huntleigh began discussing a combined effort between the two ensembles during the fall of 2019, prior to delaying plans due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Stull also is the director of instrumental activities at Clarke, while Huntleigh is the school’s director of choral activities. Stull assumed his role with Julien Winds in 2019, while Huntleigh was named artistic director of the Dubuque Chorale in 2018.
“As soon as we had groups large enough, we were both very interested in programming the Bruckner,” Huntleigh said. “The ensembles we conduct at Clarke are a little bit smaller and wouldn’t have really worked. But the Dubuque Chorale was founded with the intention to sing these larger Mass works. In its 51 years, those have been a major part of its repertoire, so it’s a very fitting piece for us to be performing.”
The Mass calls for a mixed-voiced choir, with the setting — approximately 40 minutes in duration — comprised of six movements. It opens with accapella voices in Kyrie, before continuing with Gloria, which concludes in a fugue similar to other Bruckner Masses; Credo; Sanctus, which explores a theme of composer Palestrina’s “Missa Brevis”; Benedictus and Agnus Dei.
Although accompanied by wind instruments, the piece draws heavily upon the use of Gregorian chant-style singing, occasionally dividing into eight-part harmonies among the mixed voices.
“It has been a good challenge for the group, but one that they’re definitely up to,” Huntleigh said.
The Mass’ instrumentation — made up of two oboes, two clarinets, two bassoons, four horns, two trumpets and three trombones — will highlight a chamber ensemble within Julien Winds, while the rest of the concert will feature the full ensemble.
“It’s so different from other Masses that were composed at the time, with the lack of strings and no percussion,” Stull said. “But Bruckner was able to bring out the emotion of the piece through the wind instruments, along with this sense of forward movement.”
The concert will be rounded out by additional instrumental and choral selections, including Johannes Brahms’ “Ihr habt nun Traurigkeit,” from “Ein Deutches Requiem”; St. Olaf College composer Timothy Mahr’s “Fantasia in G”; and the premiere of American composer David Avshalomov’s “Nigun Prophecy,” among other sacred works.
“Sacred music has had a tremendous influence on both wind and choral ensemble music,” Stull said. “It has been wonderful to be able to explore that connection between our two groups and to be able to present an opportunity for people to hear it and experience it locally.”
