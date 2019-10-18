SPECIAL AUDIENCE
Today
Senior Citizen Activities, Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road. 10-11 a.m. senior fitness exercise class; 10:30-11:30 a.m. blood pressure screening by Paramount Ambulance; 11:30 a.m. lunch.
Meet & Greet Singles 50+, 5 p.m., Shot Tower Inn, 390 Locust St. Come for friends, food and/or cards. Details: Carol, 563-599-2957.
Saturday
Dubuque Farmers Market, 8 a.m., near City Hall at 10-13th and Iowa streets.
Halloween Party: Transylvania, 10:30 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Farley branch, 405 Third Ave. NE. Dracula is hosting a Halloween party for all with crafts, snacks and activities. Registration required. All ages welcome.
Asbury Eagles Club Vendor Fair and Chili Cook-Off, noon, 5900 Saratoga Road, No. 10. Participants must bring entry in a roaster or Crock Pot, hot and ready for sampling. The cost to sample entries is $5. Vote for your favorite by 3:30 p.m. Winner announced at 4.
Hills & Dales Halloween Harvest, 4 p.m., Kennedy Mall, 555 John F. Kennedy Road. Tricks and treats, costume contest with prizes, dance party, games, door prizes and family fun. Funds raised will assist Hills & Dales.
PERFORMING ARTS
Today
Cross Cut Band, 8 p.m., Galena (Ill.) Brewing Co., 227 N. Main St.
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 8 p.m., The Dungeon, 302 Locust St.
Todd McDonough, 8 p.m., Hotel Julien Dubuque, 200 Main St., Riverboat Lounge.
Saturday
“Frankie’s Story,” 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., Hazel Green (Wis.) Opera House, 2130 Main St. Fever River Puppeteers marionette show.
Chris Ross, 11 a.m., Breitbach Country Dining and Skip Breitbach Feed, 563 Balltown Road, Balltown, Iowa.
Cheers to Three Years, 1 p.m., River Ridge Brewing, 118 N. Riverview, Bellevue, Iowa.
Johnnie Walker, 4 p.m., Son Chasers Social Club, 218 E. Amelia St., Cassville, Wis.
Theresa Rosetta, 7 p.m., Mac’s Wine Cellar, 144 S. Main St., Maquoketa, Iowa.
John Moran, 7 p.m., Dimensional Brewing Co., 67 Main St.
Roy Schroedl, 7 p.m., Stone Cliff Winery tasting room, 600 Star Brewery Drive, suite 100.
Wayne Cook and Boots Hefel Band, 7 p.m., Millennium Bar and Marina, 780 Harbor Drive, East Dubuque, Ill.
Ron Lubbers, 7:30 p.m., Joliet Event Center, 781 Locust St.
Trilogy, The Ultimate Tribute Show, 7:30 p.m., Five Flags Center, 405 Main St.
Statue of Liberty, 8 p.m., Hotel Julien Dubuque, 200 Main St., Riverboat Lounge.
Getting’ into it with Max, 9 p.m., Dog House Lounge, 1646 Asbury Road.
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 9 p.m., Denny’s Lux Club, 3050 Asbury Road.
VISUAL ARTS
Saturday
The Other Side of the Anvil Blacksmithing and Music Fest, 9:30 a.m., Stillman Mansion, 513 Bouthillier St., Galena, Ill. Skilled regional blacksmiths will provide hands-on smithing instruction.
LITERARY ARTS
Saturday
Book Signing: Ramona Eldorrado, 11 a.m., Galena (Ill.) Public Library, 601 S. Bench St.
DESTINATIONS
Saturday
Walk with General Grant, 10 a.m., DeSoto House Hotel, 230 S. Main St., Galena, Ill. Walking tours at 10 a.m. and noon every Saturday through October. No reservations needed. Meet at the hotel lobby.
2019 Parade of Homes, noon, Dubuque area. Details: dubuquehomebuilders.com.
Fall Dinner & Auction, 4 p.m., Rockdale United Methodist Church, 1500 Old Mill Road. Dinner from 4 to 6 p.m. Turkey and dressing or beef meal with all the fixings for $10 per person. Live auction begins at 6.
LEARNING
Saturday
Device Workshop, 9 a.m., 806 Wacker Drive. U.S. Cellular associates will host a free device workshop, with safety tips for Halloween.
LIFESTYLE
Today
Monthly Manna, Holy Rosary Church, Harriet and Wells streets, Darlington, Wis. Mobile food pantry sponsored by Catholic Charities and Second Harvest. Details: 608-776-4059.
COMMUNITY GROUPS
Today
Take Off Pounds Sensibly No. 1024, 7:30 a.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 1755 Delhi St. 7:45 a.m. weigh-in; 9 a.m. meeting. Details: 563-588-1546.
Alcoholics Anonymous Living Sober Group, 9 a.m., Dubuque AA, 1646 Asbury Road. Details: 563-557-9196.
Al-Anon, 6:30 p.m., Dubuque Area Intergroup, 1670 Asbury Road. Details: 563-590-0232.
Reformers Unanimous — Addiction Recovery, 7 p.m., Bible Baptist Church, 940 Walker St.
Alcoholics Anonymous — Vision for Hope Group, MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, sixth floor. Details: 563-557-9196.
Saturday
Alcoholics Anonymous, 9 a.m., Attitude Adjustment Group, 1166 Main St., lower level. Details: 563-557-9196.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 9 a.m., Westside Club Room, 1646 Asbury Road, suite 7. Just the first 164 Pages Group.
Alcoholic Anonymous: The Something New Group, 9 a.m., Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2155 University Ave. Meeting is based on “As Bill Sees It” and the “AA 12 and 12.” Details: 563-663-3631.
Al-Anon Saturday Morning AFG, 9 a.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, conference room 1B.
AA Women’s Group, 10:30 a.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, room 1A.
Debtors Anonymous, MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, room 1H. Money and debt meeting from 10:30-11:30 a.m., with quiet time for working on numbers from 11:30 a.m.-noon. Details: debtorsanonymous.org.
PURSUITS & HOBBIES
Today
Petrifying Perlers, 4 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Asbury branch, 5290 Grand Meadow Drive. Make a spooky Halloween design using perler beads. For grades kindergarten and older.
Haunted History Walk, 6:30 p.m., Linwood Cemetery, 2736 Windsor Avenue. Walk by graves whose history and stories will be told.