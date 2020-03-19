Olive Oyl was Popeye’s skinny, bandy-legged girlfriend who appeared to be far, far less healthy than her spinach-loving sailor. If she had only known how to unleash her innate powers!
Turns out that olive oil, the tasty 77% monounsaturated lipid that is the backbone of the Mediterranean diet, really comes into its own when you combine eating it (on salads, grilled fish and roasted veggies) with intermittent fasting and an interval exercise routine.
New research, published in the journal Molecular Cell, reveals that merely consuming olive oil isn’t going to give you all its health benefits, which include tamping down inflammation, protecting your blood vessels from damage and lowering your risk of heart disease. That’s because when you eat the fat, it’s stored as little droplets in your cells. It takes a combo of exercise and intermittent fasting to draw the fat out and get it working to provide your body with all its benefits.
This is more solid evidence that it takes a holistic approach to your health to gain the most benefits and the youngest RealAge.
So, check out the plan for intermittent fasting on doctoroz.com; search for “System 20.” And/or explore Dr. Mike’s plan at whenway.com. You’ll see how easy it is to limit your food intake to about eight hours a day.
Then take a look at the Cleveland Clinic’s “Think You Can’t Do High Intensity Interval Training? Think Again” at health.clevelandclinic.org. You’ll learn how to extend your endurance safely by alternating times of vigorous activity with gentler effort.