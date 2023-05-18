If your birthday is today: Your determination will help you reach your destination. Relying on your common sense and doing things right the first time will give you the edge you require this year. Romance is favored.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Start moving. Opportunity comes to those who make things happen. Size up your situation and replace whatever isn't to your advantage.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) You must be open-minded if you expect others to include you in events. The more knowledge you gather, the easier it will be to figure out how to use your skills.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Choose people you can trust to get the job done without supervision. Use your skills and intuition; you won't be disappointed.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) The less time spent calculating what to do next, the better. Refuse to let outside interference slow you down. Rely on your experience.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Choose a path, and don't stop until you reach your destination. You'll learn from whatever situation you find yourself in today.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Go over your essential documents to ensure everything is updated. Take care of debts, clutter and emotional situations that take up too much of your time.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) You have the right moves and expertise to reach your goals. Speed up and trust your instincts, and you'll come out on top.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) A time-out will help you put things in perspective. Don't believe what someone tells you without verifying the facts. Put your cash in a safe place.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Work alongside others. An enthusiastic attitude will position you for leadership. A partnership will help you get things done faster.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Understanding what others want will help you make good decisions. Don't compensate for others' mistakes.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Your drive will outshine anyone who wants to compete. Sign up for events that excite you. A little love will go a long way. Reach out to someone you want to get to know better.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Adjust what doesn't fit your lifestyle and go about your business. The less interference you allow, the quicker you'll advance.
