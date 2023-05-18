If your birthday is today: Your determination will help you reach your destination. Relying on your common sense and doing things right the first time will give you the edge you require this year. Romance is favored.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Start moving. Opportunity comes to those who make things happen. Size up your situation and replace whatever isn't to your advantage.

