Hardcover Fiction
1. The Hill We Climb, Amanda Gorman, Viking
2. Klara and the Sun, Kazuo Ishiguro, Knopf
3. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig, Viking
4. The Four Winds, Kristin Hannah, St. Martin’s
5. The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue, V.E. Schwab, Tor
6. The Vanishing Half, Brit Bennett, Riverhead Books
7. First Person Singular, Haruki Murakami, Knopf
8. When the Stars Go Dark, Paula McLain, Ballantine
9. The Lost Apothecary, Sarah Penner, Park Row
10. Hamnet, Maggie O’Farrell, Knopf
11. The Paris Library, Janet Skeslien Charles, Atria
12. A Gambling Man, David Baldacci, Grand Central
13. Libertie, Kaitlyn Greenidge, Algonquin Books
14. The Man Who Lived Underground, Richard Wright, Library of America
15. Of Women and Salt, Gabriela Garcia, Flatiron Books
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. World Travel: An Irreverent Guide, Anthony Bourdain, Laurie Woolever, Ecco
2. Crying in H Mart: A Memoir, Michelle Zauner, Knopf
3. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
4. Caste, Isabel Wilkerson, Random House
5. Broken (in the best possible way), Jenny Lawson, Holt
6. Cook This Book: Techniques That Teach and Recipes to Repeat, Molly Baz, Clarkson Potter
7. Goodbye, Again: Essays, Reflections, and Illustrations, Jonny Sun, Harper Perennial
8. Untamed, Glennon Doyle, The Dial Press
9. The Code Breaker, Walter Isaacson, S&S
10. Empire of Pain, Patrick Radden Keefe, Doubleday
11. Broken Horses, Brandi Carlile, Crown
12. Dusk, Night, Dawn, Anne Lamott, Riverhead Books
13. Out of Many, One: Portraits of America’s Immigrants, George W. Bush, Crown
14. The Sum of Us, Heather McGhee, One World
15. The Free World: Art and Thought in the Cold War, Louis Menand, FSG
Trade Paperback Fiction
1. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens, Putnam
2. The Song of Achilles, Madeline Miller, Ecco
3. Circe, Madeline Miller, Back Bay
4. Such a Fun Age, Kiley Reid, Putnam
5. The House in the Cerulean Sea, TJ Klune, Tor
6. The Rose Code, Kate Quinn, Morrow
7. The Book of Longings, Sue Monk Kidd, Penguin
8. The Dutch House, Ann Patchett, Harper Perennial
9. The Night Watchman, Louise Erdrich, Harper Perennial
10. Deacon King Kong, James McBride, Riverhead Books
11. Interior Chinatown, Charles Yu, Vintage
12. A Long Petal of the Sea, Isabel Allende, Ballantine
13. The Overstory, Richard Powers, Norton
14. Later, Stephen King, Hard Case Crime
15. The Galaxy, and the Ground Within, Becky Chambers, Harper Voyager
Trade Paperback Nonfiction
1. Braiding Sweetgrass, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions
2. Leaving Isn’t the Hardest Thing, Lauren Hough, Vintage
3. Minor Feelings, Cathy Park Hong, One World
4. The Body Keeps the Score, Bessel van der Kolk, Penguin
5. Entangled Life, Merlin Sheldrake, Random House
6. Hood Feminism, Mikki Kendall, Penguin
7. The Body, Bill Bryson, Anchor
8. My Grandmother’s Hands, Resmaa Menakem, Central Recovery Press
9. Nomadland, Jessica Bruder, Norton
10. We Do This ‘til We Free Us, Mariame Kaba, Haymarket Books
11. Hidden Valley Road, Robert Kolker, Anchor
12. The Undocumented Americans, Karla Cornejo Villavicencio, One World
13. The New York Times Cooking No-Recipe Recipes, Sam Sifton, Ten Speed Press
14. Why Fish Don’t Exist, Lulu Miller, S&S
15. Sapiens, Yuval Noah Harari, Harper Perennial
Mass Market
1. Dune, Frank Herbert, Ace
2. 1984, George Orwell, Signet
3. Bridgerton: The Duke and I, Julia Quinn, Avon
4. Bridgerton: The Viscount Who Loved Me, Julia Quinn, Avon
5. Animal Farm, George Orwell, Signet
6. The Way of Kings, Brandon Sanderson, Tor
7. Bridgerton: An Offer From a Gentleman, Julia Quinn, Avo
8. The Name of the Wind, Patrick Rothfuss, DAW
9. The Diary of a Young Girl, Anne Frank, Bantam
10. Good Omens, Neil Gaiman, Terry Pratchett, Morrow
Early and Middle Grade Readers
1. Rowley Jefferson’s Awesome Friendly Spooky Stories, Jeff Kinney, Abrams
2. Cat Kid Comic Club, Dav Pilkey, Graphix
3. Allergic, Megan Wagner Lloyd, Michelle Mee Nutter (Illus.), Graphix
4. Twins, Varian Johnson, Shannon Wright (Illus.), Graphix
5. When You Trap a Tiger, Tae Keller, Random House Books for Young Readers
6. Amari and the Night Brothers, B.B. Alston, Balzer + Bray
7. Rowley Jefferson’s Awesome Friendly Adventure, Jeff Kinney, Amulet
8. Ground Zero, Alan Gratz, Scholastic
9. Class Act, Jerry Craft, Quill Tree Books
10. When Stars Are Scattered, Victoria Jamieson, Omar Mohamed, Dial Books
11. A Wolf Called Wander, Rosanne Parry, Greenwillow Books
12. The One and Only Bob, Katherine Applegate, Patricia Castelao (Illus.), Harper
13. Skunk and Badger, Amy Timberlake, Jon Klassen (Illus.), Algonquin Young Readers
14. The Phantom Tollbooth, Norton Juster, Jules Feiffer (Illus.), Yearling
15. New Kid, Jerry Craft, Harper
Young Adult
1. Firekeeper’s Daughter, Angeline Boulley, Henry Holt and Co. (BYR)
2. They Both Die at the End, Adam Silvera, Quill Tree Books
3. We Were Liars, E. Lockhart, Ember
4. Kate in Waiting, Becky Albertalli, Balzer + Bray
5. Concrete Rose, Angie Thomas, Balzer + Bray
6. The Gilded Ones, Namina Forna, Delacorte Press
7. One of Us Is Lying, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press
8. Legendborn (An Indies Introduce Title), Tracy Deonn, Margaret K. McElderry Books
9. She Drives Me Crazy, Kelly Quindlen, Roaring Brook Press
10. Victories Greater Than Death, Charlie Jane Anders, Tor Tee
11. Last Night at the Telegraph Club, Malinda Lo, Dutton Books for Young Readers
12. The Hate U Give, Angie Thomas, Balzer + Bray
13. Cemetery Boys (An Indies Introduce Title), Aiden Thomas, Swoon Reads
14. Yolk, Mary H.K. Choi, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
15. Felix Ever After, Kacen Callender, Balzer + Bray
Children’s Illustrated
1. We Are Water Protectors, Carole Lindstrom, Michaela Goade (Illus.), Roaring Brook Press
2. The Rock from the Sky, Jon Klassen, Candlewick
3. Itty-Bitty Kitty-Corn, Shannon Hale, LeUyen Pham (Illus.), Abrams
4. Goodnight Moon, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.), Harper
5. Jungle Night, Sandra Boynton, Workman
6. Our Skin: A First Conversation About Race, Megan Madison, Jessica Ralli, Isabel Roxas (Illus.), Rise x Penguin Workshop
7. Where the Wild Things Are, Maurice Sendak, Harper
8. The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Eric Carle, Putnam
9. Eyes That Kiss in the Corners, Joanna Ho, Dung Ho (Illus.), Harper
10. Good Night, Gorilla, Peggy Rathmann, Putnam
11. Antiracist Baby, Ibram X. Kendi, Ashley Lukashevsky (Illus.), Kokila
12. Milo Imagines the World, Matt de la Peña, Christian Robinson (Illus.), Putnam
13. Someone Builds the Dream, Lisa Wheeler, Loren Long (Illus.), Dial Books
14. The Tree in Me, Corinna Luyken, Dial Books
15. Pat the Bunny, Dorothy Kunhardt, Golden Books
Children’s Series
1. Dog Man, Dav Pilkey, Graphix
2. Wings of Fire, Tui T. Sutherland, Scholastic
3. Shadow and Bone, Leigh Bardugo, Square Fish
4. Diary of a Wimpy Kid, Jeff Kinney, Amulet
5. Harry Potter, J.K. Rowling, Scholastic/Arthur A. Levine Books
6. Elephant & Piggie, Mo Willems, Hyperion
7. I Survived, Lauren Tarshis, Scholastic
8. Six of Crows, Leigh Bardugo, Square Fish
9. Magic Tree House, Mary Pope Osborne, Sal Murdocca (Illus.), Random House
10. The Bad Guys, Aaron Blabey, Scholastic