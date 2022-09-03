Carter House Museum, Elkader, Iowa. An 18-room, Neoclassical Greek revival mansion built in 1855. Open through Sept. 30.
Delaware County Historical Museum complex, Hopkinton, Iowa. Check out the nine buildings on this former site of Lenox College.
Doll & Toy Museum, Fennimore, Wis. Opened in 1991, it features three cases of dolls and toys that change periodically.
Dubuque Museum of Art. Iowa’s oldest cultural institution, it was established in 1874 and includes one of the world’s largest collections of Grant Wood art.
Dyer-Botsford Doll Museum, Dyersville, Iowa. A collection of more than 2,000 dolls is housed in a 19th-century Victorian home. After November, open by appointment only.
The Baseball Building, Dyersville, Iowa. Two offerings in one. The If You Build It exhibit is about making the “Field of Dreams” movie and the Baseball Hall of Dreams is about little-known baseball history. Open through November.
George Maier Rural Heritage Center, Elkader, Iowa. Housed in a former 1919 livestock pavilion, it focuses on Midwest rural living since the 1850s. Open through October. Calls in advance encouraged.
National Farm Toy Museum, Dyersville, Iowa. Scale-model and replicas of toys help explain the history of agriculture. Annual fall show is Nov. 4-6.
National Brewery Museum, Potosi, Wis. Along with a tour of the brewery, check out the interpretive center and transportation museum.
National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium, Dubuque. Along with the huge aquariums and exhibits, there’s a 4-D theater to experience.
Stockton (Ill.) Heritage Museum. Home of the first Kraft Cheese plant, among its exhibits are the Chicago Great Western Railroad and N-scale model trains. Open through October, with events throughout the year.
The Chicago Athenaeum Museum of Architecture and Design, Galena, Ill. Dedicated to the Art of Design in all areas of the discipline.
The Mining & Rollo Jamison Museums, Platteville, Wis. Tour the 1845 Bevans Lead-Zinc Mine and ride in a 1931 mine train. Tours available through October, with year-round programs.
Woodbine (Ill.) Glass Museum & Gift Shop. Hand-blown glass displays and antique works from around the world. Open on Saturday, Sunday and by appointment.
