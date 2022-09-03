04232021-rollojamison2-sg.JPG
Buy Now

A few of the items displayed at the Rollo Jamison Museum in Platteville, including a windlass used for hauling water up from a well.

 Stephen Gassman

Carter House Museum, Elkader, Iowa. An 18-room, Neoclassical Greek revival mansion built in 1855. Open through Sept. 30.

Delaware County Historical Museum complex, Hopkinton, Iowa. Check out the nine buildings on this former site of Lenox College.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.