Hardcover fiction
1. Happy Place, Emily Henry, Berkley
2. Lessons in Chemistry, Bonnie Garmus, Doubleday
3. The Covenant of Water, Abraham Verghese, Grove Press
4. Demon Copperhead, Barbara Kingsolver, Harper
5. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, Gabrielle Zevin, Knopf
6. Yellowface, R. F. Kuang, Morrow
7. Lady Tan’s Circle of Women, Lisa See, Scribner
8. The Guest, Emma Cline, Random House
9. The Wind Knows My Name, Isabel Allende, Ballantine Books
10. Hello Beautiful, Ann Napolitano, The Dial Press
11. Remarkably Bright Creatures, Shelby Van Pelt, Ecco
12. The Making of Another Major Motion Picture Masterpiece, Tom Hanks, R. Sikoryak (Illus.), Knopf
13. All the Sinners Bleed, S. A. Cosby, Flatiron Books
14. Good Night, Irene, Luis Alberto Urrea, Little, Brown
15. Horse, Geraldine Brooks, Viking
Hardcover nonfiction
1. Pageboy: A Memoir, Elliot Page, Flatiron Books
2. The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder, David Grann, Doubleday
3. The Creative Act: A Way of Being, Rick Rubin, Penguin Press
4. Poverty, by America, Matthew Desmond, Crown
5. I’m Glad My Mom Died, Jennette McCurdy, Simon & Schuster
6. The Book of Charlie: Wisdom from the Remarkable American Life of a 109-Year-Old Man, David Von Drehle, Simon & Schuster
7. Outlive: The Science and Art of Longevity, Peter Attia, M.D., Bill Gifford, Harmony
8. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
9. Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones, James Clear, Avery
10. King: A Life, Jonathan Eig, Farrar, Straus and Giroux
11. You Could Make This Place Beautiful: A Memoir, Maggie Smith, Atria/One Signal Publishers
12. A Fever in the Heartland: The Ku Klux Klan’s Plot to Take Over America, and the Woman Who Stopped Them, Timothy Egan, Viking
13. Blueberries for Sal Cookbook: Sweet Recipes Inspired by the Beloved Children’s Classic, Robert McCloskey, Clarkson Potter
14. Look for Me There: Grieving My Father, Finding Myself, Luke Russert, Harper Horizon
15. The Wisdom of the Bullfrog: Leadership Made Simple (But Not Easy), Admiral William H. McRaven, Grand Central
Trade paperback fiction
1. Trust, Hernan Diaz, Riverhead Books
2. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig, Penguin
3. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo, Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square Press
4. The Last Thing He Told Me, Laura Dave, S&S/Marysue Rucci Books
5. It Ends with Us, Colleen Hoover, Atria
6. Meet Me at the Lake, Carley Fortune, Berkley
7. A Court of Thorns and Roses, Sarah J. Maas, Bloomsbury Publishing
8. The Song of Achilles, Madeline Miller, Ecco
9. It Starts with Us, Colleen Hoover, Atria
10. Daisy Jones & The Six, Taylor Jenkins Reid, Ballantine Books
11. Carrie Soto Is Back, Taylor Jenkins Reid, Ballantine Books
12. Fairy Tale, Stephen King, Scribner
13. The House Across the Lake, Riley Sager, Dutton
14. Beach Read, Emily Henry, Berkley
15. This Is How You Lose the Time War, Amal El-Mohtar, Max Gladstone, Gallery/Saga Press
Trade paperback nonfiction
1. Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI, David Grann, Vintage
2. Crying in H Mart: A Memoir, Michelle Zauner, Vintage
3. Happy-Go-Lucky, David Sedaris, Back Bay Books
4. Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge, and the Teachings of Plants, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions
5. Quietly Hostile: Essays, Samantha Irby, Vintage
6. The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma, Bessel van der Kolk, M.D., Penguin
7. Solito: A Memoir, Javier Zamora, Hogarth
8. All About Love: New Visions, bell hooks, Morrow
9. The Book of Delights: Essays, Ross Gay, Algonquin Books
10. The Dawn of Everything: A New History of Humanity, David Graeber, David Wengrow, Picador
11. Talking to Strangers: What We Should Know about the People We Don’t Know, Malcolm Gladwell, Back Bay
12. Entangled Life: How Fungi Make Our Worlds, Change Our Minds & Shape Our Futures, Merlin Sheldrake, Random House
13. Rogues: True Stories of Grifters, Killers, Rebels and Crooks, Patrick Radden Keefe, Anchor
14. The Anthropocene Reviewed: Essays on a Human-Centered Planet, John Green, Dutton
15. Dopamine Nation: Finding Balance in the Age of Indulgence, Dr. Anna Lembke, Dutton
Mass market
1. 1984, George Orwell, Signet
2. Dune, Frank Herbert, Ace
3. The Judge’s List, John Grisham, Vintage
4. The Diary of a Young Girl, Anne Frank, Bantam
5. Slaughterhouse-Five, Kurt Vonnegut, Laurel Leaf
6. Apples Never Fall, Liane Moriarty, Holt Paperbacks
7. Lord of the Flies, William Golding, Penguin
8. The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy, Douglas Adams, Del Rey
9. The Way of Kings, Brandon Sanderson, Tor
10. Animal Farm, George Orwell, Signet
Early and middle grade readers
1. From the World of Percy Jackson: The Sun and the Star, Rick Riordan, Mark Oshiro, Disney Hyperion
2. The One and Only Ruby, Katherine Applegate, Harper
3. Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret., Judy Blume, Atheneum Books for Young Readers
4. The Moth Keeper: A Graphic Novel, K. O’Neill, Random House Graphic
5. School Trip: A Graphic Novel, Jerry Craft, Quill Tree Books
6. The One and Only Bob, Katherine Applegate, Patricia Castelao (Illus.), Harper
7. Tegan and Sara: Junior High, Tegan Quin, Sara Quin, Tillie Walden (Illus.), Farrar, Straus and Giroux BYR
8. Squished: A Graphic Novel, Megan Wagner Lloyd, Michelle Mee Nutter (Illus.), Graphix
9. Odder, Katherine Applegate, Charles Santoso (Illus.), Feiwel & Friends
10. The Eyes and the Impossible, Dave Eggers, Shawn Harris (Illus.), Knopf Books for Young Readers
11. Sisters: A Graphic Novel, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
12. Hatchet, Gary Paulsen, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
13. Smile: A Graphic Novel, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
14. Drama: A Graphic Novel, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
15. Super Extra Deluxe Essential Handbook (Pokémon), Scholastic
Young adult
1. One of Us Is Lying, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press
2. Hell Followed with Us, Andrew Joseph White, Peachtree Teen
3. Warrior Girl Unearthed, Angeline Boulley, Henry Holt and Co. BYR
4. We Were Liars, E. Lockhart, Ember
5. Solitaire, Alice Oseman, Scholastic Press
6. If He Had Been with Me, Laura Nowlin, Sourcebooks Fire
7. The Princess and the Grilled Cheese Sandwich (A Graphic Novel), Deya Muniz, Little, Brown Ink
8. Five Survive, Holly Jackson, Delacorte Press
9. Miles Morales Suspended: A Spider-Man Novel, Jason Reynolds, Zeke Peña (Illus.), Atheneum/Caitlyn Dlouhy Books
10. They Both Die at the End, Adam Silvera, Quill Tree Books
11. Girls Like Girls, Hayley Kiyoko, Wednesday Books
12. Family of Liars, E. Lockhart, Ember
13. Girl in Pieces, Kathleen Glasgow, Ember
14. Gallant, V. E. Schwab, Greenwillow Books
15. One of Us Is Next, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press
Children’s illustrated
1. Oh, the Places You’ll Go!, Dr. Seuss, Random House Books for Young Readers
2. Goodnight Moon, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.), Harper
3. Taylor Swift: A Little Golden Book Biography, Wendy Loggia, Elisa Chavarri (Illus.), Golden Books
4. The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Eric Carle, World of Eric Carle
5. Bluey: The Pool, Penguin Young Readers
6. Weather Together, Jessie Sima, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
7. Bluey: The Beach, Penguin Young Readers
8. Dragons Love Tacos, Adam Rubin, Daniel Salmieri (Illus.), Dial Books
9. Bluey: Camping, Penguin Young Readers
10. Where the Wild Things Are, Maurice Sendak, Harper
11. Hot Dog, Doug Salati, Knopf Books for Young Readers
12. My Dad Is Awesome by Bluey and Bingo, Penguin Young Readers
13. Good Night, Gorilla, Peggy Rathmann, G.P. Putnam’s Sons Books for Young Readers
14. The Digger and the Butterfly, Joseph Kuefler, Balzer + Bray
15. Bluey: The Creek, Penguin Young Readers
Children’s series
1. Dog Man, Dav Pilkey, Graphix
2. Elephant & Piggie, Mo Willems, Hyperion
3. Wings of Fire, Tui T. Sutherland, Scholastic
4. Diary of a Wimpy Kid, Jeff Kinney, Amulet
5. Magic Tree House, Mary Pope Osborne, Sal Murdocca (Illus.), Random House Books for Young Readers
6. A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder, Holly Jackson, Ember
7. I Survived, Lauren Tarshis, Álvaro Sarraseca (Illus.), Scholastic
8. The Summer I Turned Pretty, Jenny Han, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
9. The Bad Guys, Aaron Blabey, Scholastic
10. Harry Potter, J. K. Rowling, Scholastic/Arthur A. Levine Books