Shalom Spirituality Center, 1001 Davis St., will host its monthly Taizé prayer gathering from 7 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 3.
Prayer intentions will be “Our Beloved Francis.”
Hosted in the center’s historic chapel, this contemplative prayer hour includes sung repetition of short refrains led by area musicians, a Scripture reading, intercessions and shared silence. People of all faith traditions are invited.
Musicians are Jim Brimeyer, Sister Carol Hemesath OSF, Sister Marie Therese Kalb OSF, and monthly guests.
No offering is required but freewill donations are welcome. Registration is not required.
Prayer intentions for the Thursday, Nov. 7, will be “All the Saints.” There is no gathering in December.