What's it worth on eBay? Mid-century plates from the Jadeite collection

It must be the green. Recently, we have been helping a collector downsize from a very large mid-century home in Dubuque to a small high-rise apartment in Chicago.
During their time in Dubuque, they enjoyed collecting all things mid-century. The term applies to items that shared a period in history from about 1947 to 1957. There are those who would argue to extend that period back into the 1930s and forward to 1965.
The era produced some dramatic shifts in design and materials in all areas of our lives. The influence was seen in architecture, furniture, décor items and graphic designs. Mid-century modern items are one of the few areas that the current working generation has developed an appreciation for.
Just one example is from our current client’s collection. This set of nine, 9-inch Fire King round plates showcased the soothing green color that is part of the Jadeite collection we are selling or have sold for our clients.
The plates generated a sale of $157.50 for nine of them, in an era that China sets with almost 100 pieces for setting a formal dinner table for 12 people are a very hard sell.
Full sets of grandma’s favorite China will sell around $200 for a full service for 12.
If you have an item and you would like to know what it is worth, send digital pictures with a brief description to paulhconnor@gmail.com; or make an appointment to visit 201 N. Commerce St., Galena, Ill. Visit www.ezsellusa.com.
