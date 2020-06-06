SINSINAWA, Wis. — The Benton home of Venerable Samuel Mazzuchelli, OP, will be open for visitors from 2 to 4 p.m. Sundays, beginning on June 7 through mid-October, according to a press release.
Mazzuchelli is known for establishing at least 35 parish communities, designing and building at least 24 churches and founding the Dominican Sisters of Sinsinawa. He was declared “Venerable” by Pope John Paul II, the first step to sainthood.
Thirty years ago, parishioners of St. Patrick Parish, Benton, raised funds to save the house and moved the structure to parish property next to the 1920s rectory. A new foundation, windows, roof and front entrance were added. The house includes four rooms and a small hall, with a staircase.
On the lower floor was Mazzuchelli’s office in the front, and in the back, his bedroom. He never used the upstairs, but his records indicate that he offered it as housing for anyone who needed it, including a married couple, a widow with two small children, the parish sexton and others.
In 2019, the Dominican Sisters of Sinsinawa and St. Patrick Parish, led by the Rev. Dave Flanagan, coordinated efforts to restore the house. It was returned to its original layout and now focuses on Mazzuchelli’s life and achievements, as well as his death that took place there.
The house was painted, broken boards were replaced, and a new door frame and windows were installed.
Clear plexiglass panels printed with photographs, maps and text on walls of the two rooms tell the story of Mazzuchelli’s life. Antique furniture, period pieces and a few items known to be his create a vignette of how the house might have looked in those years of his residence.
Outside, a larger sidewalk leads to Mazzuchelli’s gravesite.