Sometimes a verse from the ancient book of Psalms truly jumps off the page and then stays around for an entire day, or even longer.

The message somehow resonates through my own everyday ordinary, elevating my simple quiet to something considerably more. It is almost as though the possibility exists that our most normal, mundane home keeps company with God’s eternal home.

Zeckser is a member of St. Joseph the Worker Parish in Dubuque. She volunteers in prison ministry with the archdiocese.