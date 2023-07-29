Sometimes a verse from the ancient book of Psalms truly jumps off the page and then stays around for an entire day, or even longer.
The message somehow resonates through my own everyday ordinary, elevating my simple quiet to something considerably more. It is almost as though the possibility exists that our most normal, mundane home keeps company with God’s eternal home.
It’s not any scientific formulation at all, but it happens often enough that I know it to be true. I call it something like a “bridge of grace.”
A recent word from Psalms: “Forever, I will sing the goodness of the Lord,” brought such a moment.
First, we hear ”Forever!” Forever is a very long time. Through grace, it begins now, today, and reaches into tomorrow, and on and on toward our forever home with God.
Through faith, we keep searching for that eternal presence within the temporal now. Encountering that Godly Spirit brings a surprising song to our heart, unexpected light and joy — creating (within our spirit) the something more.
Of course, that doesn’t imply actual singing, for who would be so forbearing as to listen to us for any extended period. Even my good husband, who never complained at all, did once say to me, “Do you always like to sing in the car?” It doesn’t need to be always, but often, yes.
One’s singing heart, metaphorically, speaks to an image, an outlook, a stance of expectancy and hopefulness. It is like the anticipatory joy we feel coming to Sunday’s gathering when we truly experience that worship and community to feed our inner spirit like nothing else can. It becomes, over the years, something more than just an obligation; it is gift, nourishment, sometimes even the day’s life raft.
Hope carries with it a song in our heart.
And, “Singing God’s goodness” surfaces as we take the time to notice and be aware.
God’s goodness flows through our worship.
God’s goodness comes in a smile, kindness and gratitude expressed.
God’s goodness hides within the suffering we quietly endure.
God’s goodness sits with the solitary contemplative.
God’s goodness surprises us in the dynamics of a good community.
God’s goodness removes isolation as we encounter others, the environment, life.
God’s goodness is distributed person to person, face to face, as we encounter the day, run into others at the grocery or hardware store, at the library, or at the corn stand.
God’s goodness forms and informs us as the needs of the day intersect with our idleness. Can we help? Can we serve? Might we lift a burden, say hello or pay a kindness forward?
God’s goodness calls us to be present to it, just notice, and sometimes, to act and step into the goodness and be forever changed by it.
God’s goodness is our bridge of and to grace.
Zeckser is a member of St. Joseph the Worker Parish in Dubuque. She volunteers in prison ministry with the archdiocese.