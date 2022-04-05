If your birthday is today: Put your talent to good use. Choose to associate with positive individuals who offer solutions, not criticism. Don't let personal matters drag you down.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Don't risk your health trying to impress someone. Prepare by yourself and surprise everyone when you are satisfied with the results.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Put your head down and focus on getting things done on time. Don't change direction midstream or let someone distract you.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) An inquisitive attitude will help you figure out what you can and cannot do. Put everything you've got into what you want most.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Check into financial options that will allow you to expand your interests and goals. Gather facts and figures. Budget wisely.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Ask reliable people for assistance. Use your intelligence to develop a workable plan and then get to work.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Get involved in new prospects that will give you the edge. Attention to detail will help you overcome any problem you encounter.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Participate in events that offer a picture of what's to come. Networking and partnerships are in your best interest.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Having a clear picture will give you the wherewithal to decline an offer without hesitation. Use your insight to gain perspective.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Seize the moment, speak freely and put together a strategy that will help you pursue your long-term goals. Don't fall prey to someone with colorful ideas that are unrealistic.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Structure a plan that encourages you to earn your living doing something that brings you joy. Make domestic changes that incorporate a space conducive to being productive.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) You know the drill and how to get the most out of the least. Stick to your routine and use your intelligence to make a decision that encourages profit, comfort and convenience.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Mind what others say and how they feel before you bring about a change that can affect your reputation. Getting along will make your life easier. Play fair and try to minimize disruptions.