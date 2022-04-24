Hardcover Fiction
1. Sea of Tranquility, Emily St. John Mandel, Knopf
2. Time Is a Mother, Ocean Vuong, Penguin Press
3. The Candy House, Jennifer Egan, Scribner
4. French Braid, Anne Tyler, Knopf
5. The Paris Apartment, Lucy Foley, Morrow
6. Lessons in Chemistry, Bonnie Garmus, Doubleday
7. The Lincoln Highway, Amor Towles, Viking
8. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig, Viking
9. The Diamond Eye, Kate Quinn, Morrow
10. Cloud Cuckoo Land, Anthony Doerr, Scribner
11. Run, Rose, Run, James Patterson, Dolly Parton, Little, Brown
12. Call Us What We Carry: Poems, Amanda Gorman, Viking
13. Young Mungo, Douglas Stuart, Grove Press
14. One Italian Summer, Rebecca Serle, Atria
15. The Maid, Nita Prose, Ballantine
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience, Brené Brown, Random House
2. Crying in H Mart: A Memoir, Michelle Zauner, Knopf
3. Freezing Order: A True Story of Money Laundering, Murder, and Surviving Vladimir Putin’s Wrath, Bill Browder, Simon & Schuster
4. Bittersweet: How Sorrow and Longing Make Us Whole, Susan Cain, Crown
5. Half Baked Harvest Every Day: Recipes for Balanced, Flexible, Feel-Good Meals, Tieghan Gerard, Clarkson Potter
6. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
7. The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story, Nikole Hannah-Jones, The New York Times Magazine, One World
8. Hello, Molly!: A Memoir, Molly Shannon, Sean Wilsey, Ecco
9. Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones, James Clear, Avery
10. Left on Tenth: A Second Chance at Life: A Memoir, Delia Ephron, Little, Brown
11. Write for Your Life, Anna Quindlen, Random House
12. Still Just a Geek: An Annotated Memoir, Wil Wheaton, Morrow
13. The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music, Dave Grohl, Dey Street Books
14. The Nineties: A Book, Chuck Klosterman, Penguin Press
15. Taste: My Life Through Food, Stanley Tucci, Gallery Books
Trade Paperback Fiction
1. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo, Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square Press
2. Klara and the Sun, Kazuo Ishiguro, Vintage
3. It Ends with Us, Colleen Hoover, Atria
4. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens, Putnam
5. The Song of Achilles, Madeline Miller, Ecco
6. Circe, Madeline Miller, Back Bay
7. Verity, Colleen Hoover, Grand Central
8. Great Circle, Maggie Shipstead, Vintage
9. People We Meet on Vacation, Emily Henry, Berkley
10. The Love Hypothesis, Ali Hazelwood, Berkley
11. The Lost Apothecary, Sarah Penner, Park Row
12. Reminders of Him, Colleen Hoover, Montlake
13. The House in the Cerulean Sea, TJ Klune, Tor
14. On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous, Ocean Vuong, Penguin
15. The Paris Library, Janet Skeslien Charles, Atria
Trade Paperback Nonfiction
1. Maus I: A Survivor’s Tale, Art Spiegelman, Pantheon
2. Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge, and the Teachings of Plants, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions
3. The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma, Bessel van der Kolk, M.D., Penguin
4. All About Love: New Visions, bell hooks, Morrow
5. Between Two Kingdoms: A Memoir of a Life Interrupted, Suleika Jaouad, Random House
6. A Swim in a Pond in the Rain: In Which Four Russians Give a Master Class on Writing, Reading, and Life, George Saunders, Random House
7. Educated: A Memoir (An Indies Introduce Title), Tara Westover, Random House
8. Maus II: A Survivor’s Tale: And Here My Troubles Began, Art Spiegelman, Pantheon
9. The Splendid and the Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family, and Defiance During the Blitz, Erik Larson, Crown
10. Entangled Life: How Fungi Make Our Worlds, Change Our Minds & Shape Our Futures, Merlin Sheldrake, Random House
11. Talking to Strangers: What We Should Know about the People We Don’t Know, Malcolm Gladwell, Back Bay
12. The Premonition: A Pandemic Story, Michael Lewis, Norton
13. The Year of Magical Thinking, Joan Didion, Vintage
14. Pandora’s Jar: Women in the Greek Myths, Natalie Haynes, Harper Perennial
15. All That She Carried: The Journey of Ashley’s Sack, a Black Family Keepsake, Tiya Miles, Random House
Mass Market
1. Dune, Frank Herbert, Ace
2. 1984, George Orwell, Signet
3. Bridgerton: The Duke and I, Julia Quinn, Avon
4. Bridgerton: The Viscount Who Loved Me, Julia Quinn, Avon
5. The Way of Kings, Brandon Sanderson, Tor
6. Dune Messiah, Frank Herbert, Ace
7. Bridgerton: An Offer From a Gentleman, Julia Quinn, Avon
8. The Diary of a Young Girl, Anne Frank, Bantam
9. Mistborn: The Final Empire, Brandon Sanderson, Tor
10. Slaughterhouse-Five, Kurt Vonnegut, Laurel Leaf
Early and Middle Grade Readers
1. The Ogress and the Orphans, Kelly Barnhill, Algonquin Young Readers
2. Witchlings, Claribel A. Ortega, Scholastic Press
3. The Last Cuentista, Donna Barba Higuera, Levine Querido
4. Friends Forever, Shannon Hale, LeUyen Pham (Illus.), First Second
5. Wingbearer, Marjorie Liu, Teny Issakhanian (Illus.), Quill Tree Books
6. Drama: A Graphic Novel, Raina Telgemeier, Scholastic
7. Realm of the Blue Mist: A Graphic Novel (The Rema Chronicles #1), Amy Kim Kibuishi, Graphix
8. Rowley Jefferson’s Awesome Friendly Spooky Stories, Jeff Kinney, Abrams
9. Smile: A Graphic Novel, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
10. The Aquanaut: A Graphic Novel, Dan Santat, Graphix
11. New from Here, Kelly Yang, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
12. Hatchet, Gary Paulsen, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
13. Guts: A Graphic Novel, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
14. Once Upon a Tim, Stuart Gibbs, Stacy Curtis (Illus.), Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
15. A Wolf Called Wander, Rosanne Parry, Greenwillow Books
Young Adult
1. Gallant, V.E. Schwab, Greenwillow Books
2. They Both Die at the End, Adam Silvera, Quill Tree Books
3. We Were Liars, E. Lockhart, Ember
4. The Girl from the Sea: A Graphic Novel, Molly Knox Ostertag, Graphix
5. She Gets the Girl, Rachael Lippincott, Alyson Derrick, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
6. One of Us Is Lying, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press
7. I Must Betray You, Ruta Sepetys, Philomel Books
8. Iron Widow, Xiran Jay Zhao, Penguin Teen
9. Firekeeper’s Daughter, Angeline Boulley, Henry Holt and Co. BYR
10. Hotel Magnifique, Emily J. Taylor, Razorbill
11. An Arrow to the Moon, Emily X.R. Pan, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
12. Legendborn (An Indies Introduce Title), Tracy Deonn, Margaret K. McElderry Books
13. Two Can Keep a Secret, Karen M. McManus, Ember
14. Anatomy: A Love Story, Dana Schwartz, Wednesday Books
15. All My Rage, Sabaa Tahir, Razorbill
Children’s Illustrated
1. Perfectly Pegasus, Jessie Sima, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
2. Goodnight Moon, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.), Harper
3. The Great Big Easter Egg Hunt (Peter Rabbit), Beatrix Potter, Warne
4. Pretty Perfect Kitty-Corn, Shannon Hale, LeUyen Pham (Illus.), Abrams
5. Knight Owl, Christopher Denise, Christy Ottaviano Books
6. Nana Loves You More, Jimmy Fallon, Miguel Ordóñez (Illus.), Feiwel & Friends
7. Construction Site: Spring Delight, Sherri Duskey Rinker, AG Ford (Illus.), Chronicle Books
8. I’m Not Scared, You’re Scared!, Seth Meyers, Rob Sayegh, Jr. (Illus.), Flamingo Books
9. I Am a Bunny, Ole Risom, Richard Scarry (Illus.), Golden Books
10. The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Eric Carle, World of Eric Carle
11. Pat the Bunny, Dorothy Kunhardt, Golden Books
12. Little Blue Truck’s Springtime, Alice Schertle, Jill McElmurry (Illus.), HMH Books for Young Readers
13. The Velveteen Rabbit: 100th Anniversary Edition, Margery Williams (Illus.), Erin Stead (Illus.), Doubleday Books for Young Readers
14. The Runaway Bunny, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.), Harper
15. Woodland Dance!, Sandra Boynton, Workman
Children’s Series
1. Wings of Fire, Tui T. Sutherland, Scholastic
2. Cat Kid Comic Club, Dav Pilkey, Graphix
3. Diary of a Wimpy Kid, Jeff Kinney, Amulet
4. The Bad Guys, Aaron Blabey, Scholastic
5. Elephant and Piggie, Mo Willems, Hyperion
6. Magic Tree House, Mary Pope Osborne, Sal Murdocca (Illus.), Random House Books for Young Reader
7. Harry Potter, J.K. Rowling, Scholastic/Arthur A. Levine Books
8. Baby-Sitters Club Graphix, Ann M. Martin, Gabriela Epstein (Illus.), Scholastic
9. The Last Kids on Earth, Max Brallier, Douglas Holgate (Illus.), Viking Books for Young Readers
10. Dog Man, Dav Pilkey, Graphix