Curtis Honeycutt, Telegraph Herald columnist and writer of “Grammar Guy,” recently won second place in the print humor category in the National Society of Newspaper Columnists annual column contest.
Honeycutt, whose column appears in 30 newspapers across the country, previously received a grant from the Indiana Arts Commission, a third-place award from the National Society of Newspaper Columnists in 2018 and was named Humor Writer of the Month in August 2018 by the Erma Bombeck Writers Workshop.
His column appears Sundays in the Telegraph Herald’s Current section.