Event: Lee Brice
Time/date: 7 p.m.
Saturday, March 13.
Site: Five Flags Center,
405 Main St.
Cost: $33-$77, plus fees. Tickets are available at the Five Flags Center box office and FiveFlagsCenter.com.
Online: www.leebrice.com
Tidbits
- Brice released his debut album in 2010 and has racked up more than 14 million certified sales and streams, including nearly three billion on Pandora.
- Brice has been nominated for a handful of awards, including a Grammy Award and a CMA Award. He is a double ACM Award-winner.
- Six of his singles have reached No. 1, including “A Woman Like You,” “Hard to Love,” “I Drive Your Truck,” “I Don’t Dance,” “Drinking Class” and “Rumor.”
- Brice has been seen on TV shows, including NBC’s “Today,” ABC’s “The Bachelor,” NBC’s “The Voice” and FOX’s coverage of the 2018 Miss USA pageant.
- As a songwriter, his music has been recorded by Tim McGraw, Jason Aldean and Kenny Chesney. Brice also co-wrote Garth Brooks’ most recent No. 1 hit, “More Than a Memory,” in addition to penning the Eli Young Band’s “Crazy Girl.”
- Brice previously performed at Five Flags Center in February 2018, drawing more than 1,500, according to the venue.
- Up-and-coming country artist Kameron Marlowe will open for Brice. He was a season 15 contestant on NBC’s “The Voice” and has since signed with Sony Music to release the singles, “Giving You Up” and “Sober as a Drunk.”
- COVID-19 safety protocols will follow ASM Global’s VenueShield program. Procedures include use of a fog-based disinfectant before and after the concerts. Frequently-touched surfaces will be cleaned by Five Flags Center staff every 30 minutes. Signage will be placed throughout the venue to promote physical distancing.
