“Mike & Molly” was a sitcom about a couple who fell in love after meeting at an Overeaters Anonymous meeting. Throughout the series, they supported each other’s commitment to get their health on track. But when out of view of one another, they each tended to cheat on their commitment to lose weight.
New research presented at the European Society of Cardiology’s annual conference backs up the notion that trying to lose weight on your own isn’t the most effective way to achieve success.
The study focused on 411 heart attack survivors who were referred to lifestyle modification programs. Their partners were permitted to join the programs for free — and half did just that. Lo and behold, the patients whose partners also committed to becoming healthier were more than twice as likely to achieve weight loss goals and other lifestyle modifications (exercising and stopping smoking) as folks who participated solo.
If your loved one is going through cardio rehab, adopting a healthier lifestyle will help him or her reclaim better health. Besides, chances are you could also use a tuneup. Another study looked at over 86,000 married couples and found when men have hypertension, high cholesterol and diabetes, their wives are likely to have the same issues.
So, even if you haven’t been diagnosed with cardiovascular problems, you’re at risk if your partner has been. But, if you tune in to the power of love and support while you upgrade your lifestyles, you’ll both be looking ahead to a younger, happier RealAge together.