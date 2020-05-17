Hardcover Fiction

1. The Book of Longings, Sue Monk Kidd, Viking

2. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens, Putnam

3. All Adults Here, Emma Straub, Riverhead Books

4. The Dutch House, Ann Patchett, Harper

5. Camino Winds, John Grisham, Doubleday

6. The Glass Hotel, Emily St. John Mandel, Knopf

7. American Dirt, Jeanine Cummins, Flatiron Books

8. If It Bleeds, Stephen King, Scribner

9. The Nickel Boys, Colson Whitehead, Doubleday

10. Redhead by the Side of the Road, Anne Tyler, Knopf

11. The Mirror & the Light, Hilary Mantel, Holt

12. The Giver of Stars, Jojo Moyes, Pamela Dorman Books

13. The Night Watchman, Louise Erdrich, Harper

14. Writers & Lovers, Lily King, Grove Press

15. Big Summer, Jennifer Weiner, Atria

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. Untamed, Glennon Doyle, The Dial Press

2. The Splendid and the Vile, Erik Larson, Crown

3. What It's Like to Be a Bird, David Allen Sibley, Knopf

4. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne

5. Hidden Valley Road, Robert Kolker, Doubleday

6. Educated (An Indies Introduce Title), Tara Westover, Random House

7. Becoming, Michelle Obama, Crown

8. Nothing Fancy, Alison Roman, Clarkson Potter

9. Pelosi, Molly Ball, Holt

10. Dirt: Adventures in Lyon as a Chef in Training, Father, and Sleuth Looking for the Secret of French Cooking, Bill Buford, Knopf

11. Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat, Samin Nosrat, Wendy MacNaughton (Illus.), S&S

12. Hell and Other Destinations, Madeleine Albright, Harper

13. Dining In, Alison Roman, Clarkson Potter

14. Maybe You Should Talk to Someone, Lori Gottlieb, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

15. Me and White Supremacy: Combat Racism, Change the World, and Become a Good Ancestor, Layla Saad, Sourcebooks

TRADE PAPERBACK FICTION

1. Normal People, Sally Rooney, Hogarth

2. Little Fires Everywhere, Celeste Ng, Penguin

3. The Overstory, Richard Powers, Norton

4. Circe, Madeline Miller, Back Bay

5. City of Girls, Elizabeth Gilbert, Riverhead Books

6. Disappearing Earth, Julia Phillips, Vintage

7. A Gentleman in Moscow, Amor Towles, Penguin

8. Daisy Jones & The Six, Taylor Jenkins Reid, Ballantine

9. The Tattooist of Auschwitz, Heather Morris, Harper

10. Station Eleven, Emily St. John Mandel, Vintage

11. Conversations with Friends, Sally Rooney, Hogarth

12. Trust Exercise, Susan Choi, Holt

13. The Island of Sea Women, Lisa See, Scribner

14. The Woman in the Window, A.J. Finn, Morrow

15. Before We Were Yours, Lisa Wingate, Ballantine

TRADE PAPERBACK NONFICTION

1. Wow, No Thank You, Samantha Irby, Vintage

2. Say Nothing, Patrick Radden Keefe, Anchor

3. A Woman of No Importance, Sonia Purnell, Penguin

4. Braiding Sweetgrass, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions

5. Unorthodox, Deborah Feldman, S&S

6. The Great Influenza, John M. Barry, Penguin

7. Sapiens, Yuval Noah Harari, Harper Perennial

8. Born a Crime, Trevor Noah, Spiegel & Grau

9. The Body Keeps the Score, Bessel van der Kolk, Penguin

10. Just Mercy, Bryan Stevenson, Spiegel & Grau

11. When Things Fall Apart: Heart Advice for Difficult Times, Pema Chödrön, Shambhala

12. The Library Book, Susan Orlean, S&S

13. Daring Greatly, Brené Brown, Avery

14. D-Day Girls, Sarah Rose, Broadway Books

15. HBR's 10 Must Reads on Mental Toughness, Harvard Business Review Press

MASS MARKET

1. Dune, Frank Herbert, Ace

2. The Reckoning, John Grisham, Dell

3. Little Fires Everywhere, Celeste Ng, Penguin

4. Camino Island, John Grisham, Dell

5. The Flight Attendant, Chris Bohjalian, Vintage

6. Long Road to Mercy, David Baldacci, Grand Central

7. The Couple Next Door, Shari Lapena, Penguin

8. Tom Clancy Oath of Office, Marc Cameron, Berkley

9. 1984, George Orwell, Signet

10. Celtic Empire, Clive Cussler, Dirk Cussler, Putnam

EARLY & MIDDLE GRADE READERS

1. The One and Only Bob, Katherine Applegate, Patricia Castelao (Illus.), Harper

2. The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane, Kate DiCamillo, Bagram Ibatoulline (Illus.), Candlewick

3. The List of Things That Will Not Change, Rebecca Stead, Wendy Lamb Books

4. The One and Only Ivan, Katherine Applegate, Patricia Castelao (Illus.), Harper

5. Because of Winn-Dixie, Kate DiCamillo, Candlewick

6. New Kid, Jerry Craft, Harper

7. When Stars Are Scattered, Victoria Jamieson, Omar Mohamed, Dial Books

8. Pax, Sara Pennypacker, Jon Klassen (Illus.), Balzer + Bray

9. We Dream of Space, Erin Entrada Kelly, Greenwillow Books

10. Hatchet, Gary Paulsen, Drew Willis (Illus.), Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers

11. Echo Mountain, Lauren Wolk, Dutton Books for Young Readers

12. Guts, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix

13. Stepping Stones, Lucy Knisley, Random House Graphic

14. The Tale of Despereaux, Kate DiCamillo, Timothy Basil Ering (Illus.), Candlewick

15. Charlotte's Web, E.B. White, Harper

YOUNG ADULT

1. Clap When You Land, Elizabeth Acevedo, Quill Tree Books

2. Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You, Jason Reynolds, Ibram X. Kendi, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers

3. The Betrothed, Kiera Cass, HarperTeen

4. The Fountains of Silence, Ruta Sepetys, Philomel Books

5. The Book Thief, Markus Zusak, Knopf Books for Young Readers

6. Dragon Hoops, Gene Luen Yang, First Second

7. Lovely War, Julie Berry, Penguin

8. One of Us Is Lying, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press

9. The Outsiders, S.E. Hinton, Speak

10. Felix Ever After, Kacen Callender, Balzer + Bray

11. Turtles All the Way Down, John Green, Penguin

12. The Hate U Give, Angie Thomas, Balzer + Bray

13. The Kingdom of Back, Marie Lu, G.P. Putnam's Sons Books for Young Readers

14. American Royals, Katharine McGee, Random House Books for Young Readers

15. The Poet X, Elizabeth Acevedo, Quill Tree Books

CHILDREN'S ILLUSTRATED

1. Oh, the Places You'll Go!, Dr. Seuss, Random House

2. Where the Wild Things Are, Maurice Sendak, Harper

3. Goodnight Moon, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.), Harper

4. Grandma's Gardens, Hillary Clinton, Chelsea Clinton, Carme Lemniscates (Illus.), Philomel Books

5. Dragons Love Tacos, Adam Rubin, Daniel Salmieri (Illus.), Dial

6. The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Eric Carle, Putnam

7. Chicka Chicka Boom Boom, Bill Martin, John Archambault, Lois Ehlert (Illus.), Little Simon

8. Don't Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus!, Mo Willems, Hyperion

9. Lift, Minh Lê, Dan Santat (Illus.), Little, Brown Books for Young Readers

10. A Book for Escargot, Dashka Slater, Sydney Hanson (Illus.), Farrar, Straus and Giroux

11. The Day the Crayons Quit, Drew Daywalt, Oliver Jeffers (Illus.), Philomel

12. Brown Bear, Brown Bear, What Do You See?, Bill Martin, Eric Carle (Illus.), Henry Holt and Co. (BYR)

13. Dinosnores, Sandra Boynton, Workman

14. Guess How Much I Love You, Sam McBratney, Anita Jeram (Illus.), Candlewick

15. Make Way for Ducklings, Robert McCloskey, Puffin

CHILDREN'S SERIES

1. Harry Potter (hardcover and paperback), J.K. Rowling, Scholastic/Arthur A. Levine Books

2. Wings of Fire (hardcover and paperback), Tui T. Sutherland, Scholastic

3. Magic Tree House (hardcover and paperback), Mary Pope Osborne, Sal Murdocca (Illus.), Random House

4. Dog Man (hardcover), Dav Pilkey, Graphix

5. Elephant & Piggie (hardcover), Mo Willems, Hyperion

6. I Survived (paperback), Lauren Tarshis, Scholastic

7. The Last Kids on Earth (hardcover and paperback), Max Brallier, Douglas Holgate (Illus.), Viking Books for Young Readers

8. The Bad Guys (hardcover and paperback), Aaron Blabey, Scholastic

9. Keeper of the Lost Cities (hardcover and paperback), Shannon Messenger, Aladdin

10. Diary of a Wimpy Kid (hardcover), Jeff Kinney, Amulet