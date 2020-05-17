Hardcover Fiction
1. The Book of Longings, Sue Monk Kidd, Viking
2. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens, Putnam
3. All Adults Here, Emma Straub, Riverhead Books
4. The Dutch House, Ann Patchett, Harper
5. Camino Winds, John Grisham, Doubleday
6. The Glass Hotel, Emily St. John Mandel, Knopf
7. American Dirt, Jeanine Cummins, Flatiron Books
8. If It Bleeds, Stephen King, Scribner
9. The Nickel Boys, Colson Whitehead, Doubleday
10. Redhead by the Side of the Road, Anne Tyler, Knopf
11. The Mirror & the Light, Hilary Mantel, Holt
12. The Giver of Stars, Jojo Moyes, Pamela Dorman Books
13. The Night Watchman, Louise Erdrich, Harper
14. Writers & Lovers, Lily King, Grove Press
15. Big Summer, Jennifer Weiner, Atria
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. Untamed, Glennon Doyle, The Dial Press
2. The Splendid and the Vile, Erik Larson, Crown
3. What It's Like to Be a Bird, David Allen Sibley, Knopf
4. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
5. Hidden Valley Road, Robert Kolker, Doubleday
6. Educated (An Indies Introduce Title), Tara Westover, Random House
7. Becoming, Michelle Obama, Crown
8. Nothing Fancy, Alison Roman, Clarkson Potter
9. Pelosi, Molly Ball, Holt
10. Dirt: Adventures in Lyon as a Chef in Training, Father, and Sleuth Looking for the Secret of French Cooking, Bill Buford, Knopf
11. Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat, Samin Nosrat, Wendy MacNaughton (Illus.), S&S
12. Hell and Other Destinations, Madeleine Albright, Harper
13. Dining In, Alison Roman, Clarkson Potter
14. Maybe You Should Talk to Someone, Lori Gottlieb, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt
15. Me and White Supremacy: Combat Racism, Change the World, and Become a Good Ancestor, Layla Saad, Sourcebooks
TRADE PAPERBACK FICTION
1. Normal People, Sally Rooney, Hogarth
2. Little Fires Everywhere, Celeste Ng, Penguin
3. The Overstory, Richard Powers, Norton
4. Circe, Madeline Miller, Back Bay
5. City of Girls, Elizabeth Gilbert, Riverhead Books
6. Disappearing Earth, Julia Phillips, Vintage
7. A Gentleman in Moscow, Amor Towles, Penguin
8. Daisy Jones & The Six, Taylor Jenkins Reid, Ballantine
9. The Tattooist of Auschwitz, Heather Morris, Harper
10. Station Eleven, Emily St. John Mandel, Vintage
11. Conversations with Friends, Sally Rooney, Hogarth
12. Trust Exercise, Susan Choi, Holt
13. The Island of Sea Women, Lisa See, Scribner
14. The Woman in the Window, A.J. Finn, Morrow
15. Before We Were Yours, Lisa Wingate, Ballantine
TRADE PAPERBACK NONFICTION
1. Wow, No Thank You, Samantha Irby, Vintage
2. Say Nothing, Patrick Radden Keefe, Anchor
3. A Woman of No Importance, Sonia Purnell, Penguin
4. Braiding Sweetgrass, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions
5. Unorthodox, Deborah Feldman, S&S
6. The Great Influenza, John M. Barry, Penguin
7. Sapiens, Yuval Noah Harari, Harper Perennial
8. Born a Crime, Trevor Noah, Spiegel & Grau
9. The Body Keeps the Score, Bessel van der Kolk, Penguin
10. Just Mercy, Bryan Stevenson, Spiegel & Grau
11. When Things Fall Apart: Heart Advice for Difficult Times, Pema Chödrön, Shambhala
12. The Library Book, Susan Orlean, S&S
13. Daring Greatly, Brené Brown, Avery
14. D-Day Girls, Sarah Rose, Broadway Books
15. HBR's 10 Must Reads on Mental Toughness, Harvard Business Review Press
MASS MARKET
1. Dune, Frank Herbert, Ace
2. The Reckoning, John Grisham, Dell
3. Little Fires Everywhere, Celeste Ng, Penguin
4. Camino Island, John Grisham, Dell
5. The Flight Attendant, Chris Bohjalian, Vintage
6. Long Road to Mercy, David Baldacci, Grand Central
7. The Couple Next Door, Shari Lapena, Penguin
8. Tom Clancy Oath of Office, Marc Cameron, Berkley
9. 1984, George Orwell, Signet
10. Celtic Empire, Clive Cussler, Dirk Cussler, Putnam
EARLY & MIDDLE GRADE READERS
1. The One and Only Bob, Katherine Applegate, Patricia Castelao (Illus.), Harper
2. The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane, Kate DiCamillo, Bagram Ibatoulline (Illus.), Candlewick
3. The List of Things That Will Not Change, Rebecca Stead, Wendy Lamb Books
4. The One and Only Ivan, Katherine Applegate, Patricia Castelao (Illus.), Harper
5. Because of Winn-Dixie, Kate DiCamillo, Candlewick
6. New Kid, Jerry Craft, Harper
7. When Stars Are Scattered, Victoria Jamieson, Omar Mohamed, Dial Books
8. Pax, Sara Pennypacker, Jon Klassen (Illus.), Balzer + Bray
9. We Dream of Space, Erin Entrada Kelly, Greenwillow Books
10. Hatchet, Gary Paulsen, Drew Willis (Illus.), Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
11. Echo Mountain, Lauren Wolk, Dutton Books for Young Readers
12. Guts, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
13. Stepping Stones, Lucy Knisley, Random House Graphic
14. The Tale of Despereaux, Kate DiCamillo, Timothy Basil Ering (Illus.), Candlewick
15. Charlotte's Web, E.B. White, Harper
YOUNG ADULT
1. Clap When You Land, Elizabeth Acevedo, Quill Tree Books
2. Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You, Jason Reynolds, Ibram X. Kendi, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
3. The Betrothed, Kiera Cass, HarperTeen
4. The Fountains of Silence, Ruta Sepetys, Philomel Books
5. The Book Thief, Markus Zusak, Knopf Books for Young Readers
6. Dragon Hoops, Gene Luen Yang, First Second
7. Lovely War, Julie Berry, Penguin
8. One of Us Is Lying, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press
9. The Outsiders, S.E. Hinton, Speak
10. Felix Ever After, Kacen Callender, Balzer + Bray
11. Turtles All the Way Down, John Green, Penguin
12. The Hate U Give, Angie Thomas, Balzer + Bray
13. The Kingdom of Back, Marie Lu, G.P. Putnam's Sons Books for Young Readers
14. American Royals, Katharine McGee, Random House Books for Young Readers
15. The Poet X, Elizabeth Acevedo, Quill Tree Books
CHILDREN'S ILLUSTRATED
1. Oh, the Places You'll Go!, Dr. Seuss, Random House
2. Where the Wild Things Are, Maurice Sendak, Harper
3. Goodnight Moon, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.), Harper
4. Grandma's Gardens, Hillary Clinton, Chelsea Clinton, Carme Lemniscates (Illus.), Philomel Books
5. Dragons Love Tacos, Adam Rubin, Daniel Salmieri (Illus.), Dial
6. The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Eric Carle, Putnam
7. Chicka Chicka Boom Boom, Bill Martin, John Archambault, Lois Ehlert (Illus.), Little Simon
8. Don't Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus!, Mo Willems, Hyperion
9. Lift, Minh Lê, Dan Santat (Illus.), Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
10. A Book for Escargot, Dashka Slater, Sydney Hanson (Illus.), Farrar, Straus and Giroux
11. The Day the Crayons Quit, Drew Daywalt, Oliver Jeffers (Illus.), Philomel
12. Brown Bear, Brown Bear, What Do You See?, Bill Martin, Eric Carle (Illus.), Henry Holt and Co. (BYR)
13. Dinosnores, Sandra Boynton, Workman
14. Guess How Much I Love You, Sam McBratney, Anita Jeram (Illus.), Candlewick
15. Make Way for Ducklings, Robert McCloskey, Puffin
CHILDREN'S SERIES
1. Harry Potter (hardcover and paperback), J.K. Rowling, Scholastic/Arthur A. Levine Books
2. Wings of Fire (hardcover and paperback), Tui T. Sutherland, Scholastic
3. Magic Tree House (hardcover and paperback), Mary Pope Osborne, Sal Murdocca (Illus.), Random House
4. Dog Man (hardcover), Dav Pilkey, Graphix
5. Elephant & Piggie (hardcover), Mo Willems, Hyperion
6. I Survived (paperback), Lauren Tarshis, Scholastic
7. The Last Kids on Earth (hardcover and paperback), Max Brallier, Douglas Holgate (Illus.), Viking Books for Young Readers
8. The Bad Guys (hardcover and paperback), Aaron Blabey, Scholastic
9. Keeper of the Lost Cities (hardcover and paperback), Shannon Messenger, Aladdin
10. Diary of a Wimpy Kid (hardcover), Jeff Kinney, Amulet