No, not my time on this Earth — in fact I’m on the short sharp slope to age 40. I’m also not talking about the debut of the two holiday classics, “Hocus Pocus” and “The Nightmare Before Christmas.” And no, I’m not talking about the 30 year anniversary of the great national nightmare that was Crystal Pepsi (1992-1994).
Though those are all worthy milestones to mark, but this is my column, and today we’re talking about magic. Excuse me, I mean, Magic. As in The Gathering.
Produced by hobby game company Wizards of the Coast, Magic is celebrating its third decade next year as the largest, longest running collectible card game.
In 1993, I was a wee lad of 10 and one of my best friends in the world was Jon Wellington. One day after school, he invited me up to his room and showed me a deck of cards. It was my introduction to Magic, and I was fascinated by the art, the lore and the possibility of one day playing a game or two.
Oh, how young I was.
For a lot of people who got hooked on Magic in the early days, it was an iconic or splashy card that often whetted their appetite for more of the game. Things like Shivan Dragon, Lich or Nevinyrral’s Disk.
Unlike most, I don’t particularly remember a single card that captured my attention. Instead, I was fascinated by the concept of artifacts, a category of card that eschewed the usual color restrictions on other cards and often featured off-the-wall effects (I’m looking at you Chaos Orb).
“Do you think you could build a deck entirely out of artifacts?” I asked my friend, hope brimming in my youthful soul.
“I don’t think so,” came his devastatingly succinct response.
I would show him ... well, eventually. Years later, in 2003, the Mirrodin block was released and I finally built that artifact deck, but that’s jumping ahead.
Back to the 1990s: It would take me a while to save up enough allowance to buy my first starter deck, which were almost like
60-card booster packs that included a smattering of lands and a rulebook. It was from Revised edition, placing that particular milestone sometime in 1994.
With the youthful naivete of a burgeoning card stock aficionado, I shuffled those 60 cards together, showed up to play at a friend’s house and never even got to play a single spell before getting roundly trounced. It was my first introduction to the fact that I was supposed to, you know, build decks in this deck-building game.
Despite that embarrassing first outing, I jumped into the culture of early collectible card games with gusto. Inquest magazine got added to my monthly reading list and I would dabble in a variety of other games in that realm through the years — Rage, Babylon 5, Star Trek, Legend of the Five Rings — but I always came back to Magic.
I’ve also been lucky in that I’ve met friends while playing who have had an outsize positive effect on my life. One of them introduced me to role-playing games. Another to the books of George R.R. Martin. A third was my introduction to Lucio Fulci.
And to this day, I play Sundays online with a group that spans continents: From Dubuque to France to the Netherlands.
And it all started with a chance encounter while walking home after school 30 years ago.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.