Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
If your birthday is today: If you look for unique solutions, you'll get the results you want. Don't let someone take advantage of you financially. Be bold, speak up and move forward with confidence.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Put a realistic plan in place. Innovation will draw attention to you and bring about positive change. Self-improvement is favored.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) You'll have a change of heart that motivates you. Don't let anger kick in when your energy needs positive direction.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Do whatever it takes to resolve issues. If you look at the big picture, you will find answers and support.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Stick to your own devices. Finish what you start and embrace what makes you happy. You have more options than you realize.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Someone will be using unusual means to persuade you to do something unwise. Use your intelligence to outmaneuver anyone trying to take advantage of you.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Let your creative drive lead the way. You'll find it easier to come up with original ideas and motivate you to be a leader.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Take a unique approach to exploring interests. Physical activity will require precision, thought and caution to avoid injury.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Imagine how you want your life to be and make the necessary alterations. It's up to you to make your dreams come true.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Wait before you give the go-ahead to someone, or a promise may be difficult to keep. Give yourself the time to do things properly.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) You'll need a clear head to come up with the right answers, choices and actions. Don't fear being different or taking the road less traveled. Do your own thing.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Use your skills in new and exciting ways, but don't lose sight of what you are trying to achieve. Having a purpose will result in confidence.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Listen, contribute and develop a plan to help you bring about beneficial changes at home or work. A positive attitude and physical action will pay off.
Feb. 13
