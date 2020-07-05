16 tri-state area hiking or biking trails
The Sugar River Trail is a popular one in Wisconsin.

Backbone State Park: Dundee, Iowa. The trails are heavily wooded and overlook a lake.

Bergfeld Recreation Area: A short hike or bike ride around Bergfeld Pond and out to Pennsylvania Avenue.

Cheese Country Recreation Trail: Go from Mineral Point to Monroe on this 47-mile trail in Wisconsin.

Galena (Ill.) River Trail: This quick six-mile trail starts at Depot Park and goes through dense woods.

Governor Dodge State Park, Dodgeville, Wis.: There are 40 miles of trails in this 5,350-acre park.

Great River Trail: Pick up this 62-mile Illinois ride at Savanna and go to the Quad Cities, if you can make it. 

Heritage Trail, Dubuque: A popular, almost entirely flat and wooded, 26-mile route from Dubuque to Dyersville.

Mines of Spain Recreation Area, Dubuque: From steep, woodland to prairie, a variety of 11 trails. 

Mississippi Palisades State Park, Savanna, Ill.: Five trails ranging from easy to challenging with great views. 

Pecatonica State Trail: A 10-mile Wisconsin trail from Belmont to Calamine, linking to the Cheese Country.

Pikes Peak State Park, McGregor, Iowa: These 10 trails range in length from .15 to 2.79 miles. 

Proving Grounds Recreation Area, Dubuque: A series of hiking and dirt-biking trails near John Deere Dubuque Works. 

Sugar River Trail: This 24-mile Wisconsin trail goes from New Glarus to Brodhead.

Swiss Valley Nature Preserve, Dubuque: Scenic 10 miles of trails and good fishing at this 476-acre layout. 

White Pine Hollow, Luxemburg, Iowa: This out-of-the-way spot provides a rougher hike than most in the area.

Wyalusing State Park, Bagley, Wis.: Along with 22.2 miles of hiking, there are 2.4 miles of interpretive nature trails. 