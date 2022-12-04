Hardcover fiction
1. Demon Copperhead, Barbara Kingsolver, Harper
2. Lessons in Chemistry, Bonnie Garmus, Doubleday
3. The Passenger, Cormac McCarthy, Knopf
4. Our Missing Hearts, Celeste Ng, Penguin Press
5. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, Gabrielle Zevin, Knopf
6. Galatea: A Short Story, Madeline Miller, Ecco
7. Fairy Tale, Stephen King, Scribner
8. Liberation Day, George Saunders, Random House
9. Horse, Geraldine Brooks, Viking
10. The Boys from Biloxi, John Grisham, Doubleday
11. Babel, R. F. Kuang, Harper Voyager
12. Foster, Claire Keegan, Grove Press
13. Mad Honey, Jodi Picoult, Jennifer Finney Boylan, Ballantine
14. The Marriage Portrait, Maggie O’Farrell, Knopf
15. Now Is Not the Time to Panic, Kevin Wilson, Ecco
Hardcover nonfiction
1. The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times, Michelle Obama, Crown
2. I’m Glad My Mom Died, Jennette McCurdy, Simon & Schuster
3. Go-To Dinners: A Barefoot Contessa Cookbook, Ina Garten, Clarkson Potter
4. The Song of the Cell: An Exploration of Medicine and the New Human, Siddhartha Mukherjee, Scribner
5. Smitten Kitchen Keepers: New Classics for Your Forever Files, Deb Perelman, Knopf
6. And There Was Light: Abraham Lincoln and the American Struggle, Jon Meacham, Random House
7. Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story, Bono, Knopf
8. The Philosophy of Modern Song, Bob Dylan, Simon & Schuster
9. A Book of Days, Patti Smith, Random House
10. What If? 2: Additional Serious Scientific Answers to Absurd Hypothetical Questions, Randall Munroe, Riverhead Books
11. The Revolutionary: Samuel Adams, Stacy Schiff, Little, Brown
12. Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing: A Memoir, Matthew Perry, Flatiron Books
13. Number One Is Walking: My Life in the Movies and Other Diversions, Steve Martin, Harry Bliss (Illus.), Celadon Books
14. Dinner in One: Exceptional & Easy One-Pan Meals, Melissa Clark, Clarkson Potter
15. Dinners with Ruth: A Memoir on the Power of Friendships, Nina Totenberg, Simon & Schuster
Trade paperback fiction
1. It Starts with Us, Colleen Hoover, Atria
2. It Ends with Us, Colleen Hoover, Atria
3. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo, Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square Press
4. Cloud Cuckoo Land, Anthony Doerr, Scribner
5. Verity, Colleen Hoover, Grand Central
6. Legends & Lattes, Travis Baldree, Tor
7. Circe, Madeline Miller, Back Bay
8. Project Hail Mary, Andy Weir, Ballantine
9. The Thursday Murder Club, Richard Osman, Penguin
10. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens, Putnam
11. The Song of Achilles, Madeline Miller, Ecco
12. A Court of Thorns and Roses, Sarah J. Maas, Bloomsbury Publishing
13. The Sentence, Louise Erdrich, Harper Perennial
14. The Best American Short Stories 2022, Andrew Sean Greer, Heidi Pitlor (Eds.), Mariner
15. The Silent Patient, Alex Michaelides, Celadon Books
Trade paperback nonfiction
1. Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge, and the Teachings of Plants, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions
2. All About Love: New Visions, bell hooks, Morrow
3. The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma, Bessel van der Kolk, M.D., Penguin
4. These Precious Days: Essays, Ann Patchett, Harper Perennial
5. Fuzz: When Nature Breaks the Law, Mary Roach, Norton
6. The 2023 Old Farmer’s Almanac, Old Farmer’s Almanac
7. All About Me!: My Remarkable Life in Show Business, Mel Brooks, Ballantine
8. A Carnival of Snackery: Diaries (2003-2020), David Sedaris, Back Bay
9. The Book of Delights: Essays, Ross Gay, Algonquin Books
10. Empire of Pain: The Secret History of the Sackler Dynasty, Patrick Radden Keefe, Anchor
11. Ejaculate Responsibly: A Whole New Way to Think About Abortion, Gabrielle Blair, Workman
12. The Best American Essays 2022, Alexander Chee, Robert Atwan (Eds.), Mariner
13. The Years, Annie Ernaux, Alison L. Strayer (Transl.), Seven Stories Press
14. Ottolenghi Test Kitchen: Extra Good Things, Noor Murad, Yotam Ottolenghi, Clarkson Potter
15. The Best American Science and Nature Writing 2022, Ayana Elizabeth Johnson, Jaime Green (Eds.), Mariner
Mass market
1. 1984, George Orwell, Signet
2. Dune, Frank Herbert, Ace
3. Fire & Blood, George R. R. Martin, Bantam
4. Mistborn: The Final Empire, Brandon Sanderson, Tor
5. Animal Farm, George Orwell, Signet
6. Good Omens, Neil Gaiman, Terry Pratchett, Morrow
7. The Name of the Wind, Patrick Rothfuss, DAW
8. Slaughterhouse-Five, Kurt Vonnegut, Laurel Leaf
9. The Shining, Stephen King, Anchor
10. The Way of Kings, Brandon Sanderson, Tor
Early and middle grade readers
1. Odder, Katherine Applegate, Charles Santoso (Illus.), Feiwel & Friends
2. Two Degrees, Alan Gratz, Scholastic Press
3. Sweet Valley Twins: Best Friends (A Graphic Novel), Francine Pascal, Claudia Aguirre (Illus.), Nicole Adelfinger (Adapt.), Random House Graphic
4. The Tryout: A Graphic Novel, Christina Soontornvat, Joanna Cacao (Illus.), Graphix
5. Super Extra Deluxe Essential Handbook (Pokémon), Scholastic
6. The One and Only Bob, Katherine Applegate, Patricia Castelao (Illus.), Harper
7. A Rover’s Story, Jasmine Warga, Balzer + Bray
8. Smile: A Graphic Novel, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
9. The First Cat in Space Ate Pizza, Mac Barnett, Shawn Harris (Illus.), Katherine Tegen Books
10. The Door of No Return, Kwame Alexander, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
11. An Anthology of Aquatic Life, Sam Hume, DK Children
12. Unstoppable Us, Volume 1: How Humans Took Over the World, Yuval Noah Harari, Ricard Zaplana Ruiz (Illus.), Bright Matter Books
13. The Stars Did Wander Darkling, Colin Meloy, Balzer + Bray
14. Weird But True World 2023: Incredible Facts, Awesome Photos, and Weird Wonders—for THIS YEAR and Beyond!, National Geographic Kids
15. Frizzy, Claribel A. Ortega, Rose Bousamra (Illus.), First Second
Young adult
1. The First to Die at the End, Adam Silvera, Quill Tree Books
2. Bloodmarked, Tracy Deonn, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
3. They Both Die at the End, Adam Silvera, Quill Tree Books
4. Legendborn (An Indies Introduce Title), Tracy Deonn, Margaret K. McElderry Books
5. Braiding Sweetgrass for Young Adults: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge, and the Teachings of Plants, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Monique Gray Smith, Nicole Neidhardt (Illus.), Zest Books
6. Cursed, Marissa Meyer, Feiwel & Friends
7. We Were Liars, E. Lockhart, Ember
8. One of Us Is Lying, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press
9. I Was Born for This, Alice Oseman, Scholastic Press
10. Firekeeper’s Daughter, Angeline Boulley, Henry Holt and Co. BYR
11. Scattered Showers: Stories, Rainbow Rowell, Wednesday Books
12. Nothing More to Tell, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press
13. Lightlark, Alex Aster, Amulet
14. The Sunbearer Trials, Aiden Thomas, Feiwel & Friends
15. The Luminaries, Susan Dennard, Tor Teen
Children’s illustrated
1. Moo, Baa, Fa La La La La!, Sandra Boynton, Boynton Bookworks
2. Green Is for Christmas, Drew Daywalt, Oliver Jeffers (Illus.), Philomel Books
3. The Sour Grape, Jory John, Pete Oswald (Illus.), Harper
4. How the Grinch Stole Christmas!, Dr. Seuss, Random House Books for Young Readers
5. The Snowy Day, Ezra Jack Keats, Viking Books for Young Readers
6. The Polar Express, Chris Van Allsburg, HMH Books for Young Readers
7. The Three Billy Goats Gruff, Mac Barnett, Jon Klassen (Illus.), Orchard Books
8. Little Blue Truck’s Christmas, Alice Schertle, Jill McElmurry (Illus.), HMH Books for Young Readers
9. The Mitten, Jan Brett, G.P. Putnam’s Sons Books for Young Readers
10. Construction Site: Farming Strong, All Year Long, Sherri Duskey Rinker, AG Ford (Illus.), Chronicle Books
11. The Pigeon Will Ride the Roller Coaster!, Mo Willems, Union Square Kids
12. Goodnight Moon, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.), Harper
13. The Crayons’ Christmas, Drew Daywalt, Oliver Jeffers (Illus.), Penguin Workshop
14. Farmhouse, Sophie Blackall, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
15. The Very Hungry Caterpillar’s Peekaboo Christmas, Eric Carle, World of Eric Carle
Children’s series
1. Diary of a Wimpy Kid, Jeff Kinney, Amulet
2. Elephant & Piggie, Mo Willems, Hyperion
3. The Bad Guys, Aaron Blabey, Scholastic
4. Wings of Fire, Tui T. Sutherland, Scholastic
5. Heartstopper, Alice Oseman, Graphix
6. Dog Man, Dav Pilkey, Graphix
7. Harry Potter, J. K. Rowling, Scholastic/Arthur A. Levine Books
8. Magic Tree House, Mary Pope Osborne, Sal Murdocca (Illus.), Random House Books for Young Readers
9. Keeper of the Lost Cities, Shannon Messenger, Aladdin
10. I Survived, Lauren Tarshis, Alvin Epps (Illus.), Scholastic
