If your birthday is today: If you offer alternatives, you will build solid relationships and gain ground with those you work and play with. Changing how you use your cash will help you have a comfortable lifestyle.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Understanding will help you navigate through sticky situations with people who don't share your opinions. A social event will reveal someone's intentions.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Discuss the changes you want to make with those you love and respect. The feedback you receive will encourage you to get started. Others will be surprisingly eager to help you.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Don't take on someone else's problem; offer a reasonable solution and return to your to-do list. Take some time to relax from all the hustle and bustle.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Do whatever is possible to avoid a scene. Anger will not help, but understanding will ease stress and give you a different perspective.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Take a step back when dealing with superiors, and listen before you offer your thoughts. Seek counsel from people you trust.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) You have a choice: You can demand change or persuade others with kindness. Don't isolate yourself. Offer love and understanding.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Stop to rethink your strategy before you take a step that will be hard to reverse. You want to steady your position and your plans, not start something you can't finish.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Discuss your thoughts with someone you love or trust to provide sound advice, and you'll deepen your connection. Romance is in the stars.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Your heart is in the right place, but nothing good will transpire if you fail to follow through. Take the initiative to help those less fortunate.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Bypass conversations that have the potential to get heated. Make positive changes and plans that include everyone.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Put your head down and focus on what you must accomplish between now and the end of the year. Discipline and hard work will pay off.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Get into the spirit of the season. Reach out to those you care about. Don't be afraid to do your own thing. Let your light shine!
