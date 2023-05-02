If your birthday is today: Protect what you've worked so hard to acquire. Don't trust others to handle what's important to you. Be honest with yourself and others to avoid emotional importunities.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Home improvement projects will pay off. Decluttering your space will ease stress. A compassionate attitude will be key.

