If your birthday is today: Protect what you've worked so hard to acquire. Don't trust others to handle what's important to you. Be honest with yourself and others to avoid emotional importunities.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Home improvement projects will pay off. Decluttering your space will ease stress. A compassionate attitude will be key.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Walk away from drama. Opportunities are apparent if you focus on what's important. Be careful with whom you share your secrets.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Invest in something solid, not in someone else's dream. Financial matters will complicate certain relationships.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Communication will make you aware of what's possible. Ask questions and be quick to take advantage of an opportunity that comes your way.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Proceed with an open mind and a will to learn. Your discipline and hard work will pay off if you don't let your emotions and personal life interfere with your responsibilities.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Look for ways to lower your overhead. Avoid making impulse purchases. Update your qualifications and resume to fit a position that interests you.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22). Don't lose sight of your goal or your associates. Maintaining balance and integrity will be necessary if you want to form strong alliances.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Spend more time getting to know someone who interests you, and you'll gain valuable insight. Pay attention to detail.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) How you handle your money will be crucial. Consider your living arrangements. and how they affect your daily routine.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Learn from your mistakes, and you'll find a safe way to make your money grow. How you put an end to overindulgence will be key.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Do what comes naturally. Don't second-guess yourself. Change your fitness routine to suit your lifestyle. Say no to temptation.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Observation will provide insight into someone's motives. Understanding what you must give up will ensure you get what you want. Keep personal information to yourself.
