Times/dates: 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, May 5-7.
Site: Saint Joseph Auditorium in Hoffmann Hall,
661-699 Loras Blvd.
Cost: $10. Loras-affiliated admission is free.
Synopsis
Three damned souls are brought to the same room in Hell and locked inside by a mysterious valet. They had all expected torture devices, but instead find a plain room. At first, none of them will admit the reason for their damnation, but soon the trio comes to the conclusion that they have been placed together to be one another’s torturers.
In this room, the soul is shorn of secrecy, and true hell is being locked into a room together for eternity.
Tidbits
The cast includes Jake Heelein (Cradeau), Ellie Coleman (Estelle), Artie Kerchmar (Inez) and Jackson Heller (the bellhop). Heller and Ellie Stine will understudy the cast.
Assistant professor and director of theater Ryan Decker will direct, and is designing the production with guest artist Gene Lund.
Lilly Feltes will be managing the stage, with production assistance from Stine.
The 1944 French existentialist play by philosopher and playwright Jean-Paul Sartre has been translated into English, with the most famous adaptation by Paul Bowles, an American author and translator who spent most of his adult life in Tangiers.
The play has been adapted as audio plays, film, television, opera and parody theater.
“The Good Place,” a fantasy comedy show that ran on NBC for four seasons, took its initial inspiration from Sartre’s “No Exit” concept that “Hell is other people.”
Quotable, from director Ryan Decker
“We’re all very excited to fully reopen our stage to the campus and the public.”
“While we’re proud of the modified productions and creative undertakings of the recent semesters, returning to what we do best has been recharging.”
“This is the first completely realized, full-length production the Loras Players have undertaken since the global pandemic canceled the spring 2020 production.”