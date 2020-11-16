Like everything else this year, preparing for the Iowa All-State Music Festival required a different approach due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
But that didn’t stop high school musicians from auditioning via video recording, rather than live alongside their peers, and making the best of the situation near the close of October.
“I prepared the same way I prepared last year — that wasn’t different,” said Dubuque Hempstead High School junior and violinist Jake Steines, who was named to the All-State orchestra for the second time this year. “But the process was a lot different in recording the audition and submitting it. I had never made a recording of that kind of professional quality before. It was a new experience that I liked a lot. The only part I really missed was being with my friends and being able to perform with all of those top-tier students in a professional orchestra setting. That’s the most fun thing about All-State. But we were lucky to have been able to participate at all.”
Thirty-two area students recently were recognized as members of the 2020 Iowa All-State Music Festival band, orchestra and chorus.
Hempstead orchestra director Kevin Price-Brenner said that despite the pandemic, this year marked the largest number of orchestra players named to All-State in more than 30 years, with six students — all string performers — selected.
“This is the largest number of string players from Hempstead to be selected for All-State since at least before 1987,” he said. “I only have the records as far back as 1987.”
Other area music educators said that despite the need to make accommodations for rehearsals and recording, they believe it delivered in presenting a positive opportunity for students.
“Auditions were definitely different this year,” said Duane Philgreen, director of choral activities at West Delaware High School in Manchester, which saw nine of its students advance to All-State. “I missed the ensemble element that gives the students a chance to make music together. The students made the best of it. One student that was accepted had COVID at the time when audition recordings were due. She spent the last two-plus weeks working on her own and ended up making her audition recording on her own at home.”
West Delaware senior and vocalist Natalie Kehrli said nothing — not even serious complications that arose from her contracting COVID-19 — were going to keep her from auditioning.
“I developed a case of double pneumonia the week of my audition,” she said. “I was almost certain I would not be able to send in an audition tape as two days before they needed to be submitted, they were preparing to hospitalize me, and I had lost my voice for a few days. Thirty minutes prior to my recording, I had a 104-degree temperature and had barely gotten out of bed, but I knew I still wanted to make an audition tape. I put on some makeup to make me look half alive and recorded at home. I took minibreaks in between each song to catch my breath, and I sent it in later that night.”
Days later, Kehrli learned she had been accepted as a member of the All-State chorus.
“With it being my senior year, it is difficult to lose all these big events and celebrations, as I know this will be my last opportunity to attend them,” she said. “Thankfully, they are putting everyone’s health and safety first, but it is still really upsetting that many of us, especially seniors, never got to experience one of the most rewarding parts of the All-State process: Coming together and making music with the rest of the best musicians in Iowa.”
Organizers announced that the annual festival, initially slated for Nov. 19-21, would be canceled due to the pandemic.
“Of course, the students are disappointed that the festival isn’t happening,” Philgreen said. “We stress the importance of the All-State Festival is the process in preparing for the audition. This is where so much growth happens. This year, the process still happened, though different, so the students got to benefit from the most important part of All-State.”
The extra effort on behalf of music teachers wasn’t lost on students.
Anna Werner, a West Delaware vocalist who was named to the All-State chorus for the second year, credited Philgreen with making sure students auditioning were ready.
“Typically, one of my favorite aspects of the All-State process is being able to travel to various high schools and colleges to better learn the music while working with extremely talented vocal coaches,” she said. “This year, however, didn’t have that aspect. I always learn best from repetition and imitation of other amazing singers, so I found the process of learning the music to be harder this year because it put all of the pressure on me. There were no camps or clinics that I could go to that would help advance me in the process.
“I still feel like I have benefited from the process this year because of my endlessly working choir director. He made sure we had an All-State camp at our school. He made singers’ masks, which helped project our sound as much as possible. He recorded himself singing or playing every part to every song to ensure the best learning for his students.”
Hempstead saw 15 of its students get named to the Iowa All-State Music roster, including seven vocalists — all first-time All-Staters.
“This year, the All-State choir candidates were provided the audition cuts one month in advance, which is different than finding out the morning of audition day,” said Hempstead vocal music director Jill Roe. “Students focused their rehearsal time carefully polishing each section and working in small groups to teach and assist one another. Typically, students audition in groups up to four students, but this year, they sent individual video auditions online, which allowed students multiple attempts to get their best recording. We are so proud of all who participated. We have gained incredible leaders in our choral ensembles.”
Hempstead senior and vocalist Emily Konzen was among them, adding that while the year has posed challenges for students, All-State offered a sense of normalcy, despite the need to pivot from prior years.
“This is year has definitely been crazy, to say the least,” she said. “But having something that had a sense of normalcy was a breath of fresh air. Even if the rehearsals first started out over a Zoom meeting. All-State is one of the most stressful but also the most rewarding times of the school year. I’ve never accepted that I was going to get in every time I auditioned. My mindset always stayed the same — that I was going to be learning some very difficult music and enhancing my musical skills, not ever knowing that little ol’ me would be chosen out of thousands who had auditioned in Iowa to perform in Ames.
“The performance at Ames this year would have been nice to participate in with everyone that was accepted, including my fellow classmates, and performing these songs just one more time. But the safety of others is the most important thing.”
The 2021 festival, which will mark the 75th anniversary of Iowa All-State Music, is set to take place Nov. 18-20.
2020 Iowa All-State Music Honorees
Band
- Kathleen Muehring, bassoon; Dubuque Hempstead High School.
- Megan Bolduc, B-flat clarinet; Dubuque Hempstead High School.
- Elizabeth Ross, B-flat clarinet; Dubuque Senior High School.
- Theresa Kunau, contra clarinet; Maquoketa High School.
- Sullivan Flynn, French horn; Monticello High School.
- Henry Raber, French horn; Dubuque Senior High School.
Orchestra
- Alec Bowman, violin; Dubuque Hempstead High School.
- Cora Harvey, violin; Dubuque Hempstead High School.
- Brady Potts, violin; Dubuque Hempstead High School.
- Shreya Ravada, violin; Dubuque Hempstead High School.
- Jake Steines, violin; Dubuque Hempstead High School.
- Cecelia Brown, cello; Dubuque Senior High School.
- Noah Blair, string bass; Dubuque Hempstead High School.
- Addison Lueken, string bass; Dubuque Senior High School.
- Levi Temple, trombone; Monticello High School.
Chorus
- Alyssa Hackett, soprano; Dubuque Hempstead High School.
- McKenzie Hackett, soprano; Dubuque Hempstead High School.
- Taylor Hammer, alto; West Delaware High School.
- Natalie Kehrli, alto; West Delaware High School.
- Emily Konzen, alto; Dubuque Hempstead High School.
- Sheeley McMahon, alto; West Delaware High School.
- Maggie Meehan, alto; Dubuque Hempstead High School.
- Mikaila Neuzil, soprano; West Delaware High School.
- Gary Pasker, tenor; Monticello High School.
- Kalen Recker, tenor; West Delaware High School.
- Payton Reid, tenor; Dubuque Hempstead High School.
- Laney Robinson, alto; West Delaware High School.
- Caleb Spires, bass; Dubuque Hempstead High School.
- Brendan Stahl, bass; Dubuque Hempstead High School.
- Elias Tibbott, bass; West Delaware High School.
- Brandon Wellman, bass; West Delaware High School.
- Anna Werner, alto; West Delaware High School.