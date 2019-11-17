As is almost always the case when something goes wrong in my life, poop was the first clue.
My soon-to-be in-laws were staying with us a few weeks ago, presumably in an 11th-hour attempt to convince their daughter to reconsider marrying a man who thinks it’s appropriate to use the word “poop” in the opening paragraph of a newspaper column.
As usual, they were being annoyingly helpful. Charlie, Becky’s father, was finishing our marathon bathroom remodel. And Cathy, Becky’s mother, was washing and folding our laundry while cheerfully admonishing us for failing to keep house like real adults.
It was all well and good until Cathy decided it was time to organize the pantry. Because that’s when she discovered the mouse droppings.
Frankly, it’s hard to believe we hadn’t noticed the stinky little landmines earlier. They were everywhere. Once we started moving boxes around, we found enough excrement to re-create the second half of “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.”
Though we all were appalled, I was especially mortified. Because I hate mice. Truly, madly, deeply hate them. Almost as much as I hate birds and painfully pretentious Quentin Tarantino movies.
I don’t mind spiders and snakes and lizards and other things that crawl around on too many — or too few — legs. But mice, disease-ridden little vermin that they are, make me want to jump right out of my skin.
Plus, we’ve come to learn that these mice are more clever than most. We put up dozens of traps where we found evidence of the furry little invaders’ presence, making it seemingly impossible for them to evade a gruesome death. But after a few weeks, we’d only managed to kill two.
Fortunately, our dogs are a bit more up to the task. All three have sniffed out a mouse or two, and Harper — who is afraid of doors, thunder and being alone for more than 30 seconds — has even managed to catch and maul one to death. Though, much to her chagrin, we did decide to intervene before she could start munching on the corpse.
Our house is old. Like presidential candidate old. Old enough that baby boomers would look at it and say, “OK boomer.” It’s so old that it can remember the last time “The Simpsons” was funny.
Accordingly, the mouse infestation shouldn’t surprise us. Our walls probably are more porous than an argument from a climate change denier. But the little pests managed to catch us off guard, as we went all last winter without seeing so much as an errant poo. Why did they decide to invade now?
We’ve called in the professionals to help. A pleasant, bespectacled young man spent an hour poking around my house, spraying toxic chemicals with reckless abandon. You’d never guess just by looking at him that he is single-handedly responsible for the agonizing deaths of thousands of furry little creatures, any one of whom could be the star of a Pixar movie.
Don’t get me wrong. I also want them all dead. I have no sympathy for the little home invaders. Frankly, they’re committing felony burglary, and I’m pretty sure the Castle Doctrine gives me absolute authority to mow them down indiscriminately.
And the next time I start moving stuff around my pantry, the only surprising find should be an out-of-date packet of oatmeal.