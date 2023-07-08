If your birthday is today: Trust your inner voice to point you in the right direction this year. Let your emotions lead the way. An opportunity to work with someone extraordinary will let you learn from the best, and that's what you'll become.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Input you receive will change how you proceed. Pay attention to what things cost before you agree. Your innovation will make an impression.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Stretching your mind to accommodate your dreams will boost your confidence. Go through the proper channels. Rethink your strategy.
Recommended for you
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Extend a helping hand, and the connections you develop will change your life. Join forces with someone who shares your beliefs.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Refrain from acting in haste. Consider what you want to achieve, and find a unique way to move forward without causing distress.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Refuse to let anger or jealousy take charge. Focus on the truth, ask questions and choose a direction that makes you happy.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Share your feelings with a loved one. Use your imagination to shape your future. Romance is favored. Make plans.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) The best way to get ahead is to go it alone and handle matters yourself. Let intelligence guide you. Be wary of shady deals.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Don't let the changes others make tempt you to follow suit. You can be supportive without taking part. Personal growth is favored.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Get together with intelligent people who make you think. A social event will lead to an opportunity to broaden your financial possibilities.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Choose peace and love over discord and chaos. Put greater emphasis on personal growth. Don't share too much information.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Live with what you've got and simplify your life. Make decisions that suit you. Take nothing for granted and verify information you receive.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Listen to your intuition. An outsider will offer information that can cost you. Fixing up your space will help you find success.