I’m going to start this month’s column by confessing my most shameful secret; the dark, crushing guilt that has burdened my soul for years.
Despite my love — a slightly unhealthy love, if I’m being honest with myself — of horror movies and novels and Halloween and anything else one might consider remotely spooky, I just can’t bring myself to believe in ghosts. Or monsters. Or demons. Or Pat Sajak.
I know, I know. It makes no sense. I’m a total weenie. I’m incredibly easy to scare. If my fiancee would let me, I’d be using my Scooby-Doo nightlight. So why would I be affected by this stuff if I don’t allow for the possibility that any of it could be real?
Not sure, really. I’ve always been a somewhat skeptical kid. Probably because in my family, messing with each other’s heads is pretty much expected.
So even though I’m an avowed wimp, I’ve always taken things with a pretty big grain of salt.
For example, I never truly believed that an ancient, obese elf (whose entire business model, by the way, is reliant on the forced labor of an army of indentured servants) would keep tabs on my behavior throughout the year, all in an effort to determine whether I was worthy of receiving a Ninja Turtles action figure on Dec. 25. And don’t even get me started on the Easter Bunny or the Tooth Fairy.
The point is, I love immersing myself in the world of ghosts and ghouls and giant wheels that people spin for a chance to win fortunes. But I’m also convinced that the thing that goes bump in the night is not some tentacled, blood-drinking supernatural horror.
Maybe those bumps are just the settling of my house, which was built before the discovery of wood. Or perhaps one of my dogs knocked over a lamp. Or maybe my home has just been invaded by a deranged serial killer with a sharpened filet knife.
There’s always a rational explanation for things. Most people who encounter ghosts do so because they, either due to fear or desire, already are primed to see spirits. But in reality, “ghosts” always are just tricks of the light, or something glimpsed out of the corner of your eye, or a longtime syndicated game show host who has questionable views about the reality of climate change.
Take the Loch Ness Monster. Thousands of Scotland residents, at least one or two of whom probably weren’t drunk at the time, claim to have seen the prehistoric beast swimming around the lake.
They argue that it’s reasonable that no concrete evidence for the creature exists, as Loch Ness spans 22 square miles and is nearly 800 feet deep in some areas. That’s plenty of room for a reclusive monster to while away the centuries in relative anonymity.
But scientists now believe, based on DNA evidence recovered from the lake, that “Nessie” might be an eel. Or many eels. A school of eels. An eel association.
The news, of course, is unlikely to sway anyone who lives near Loch Ness. I’ve been there, and I’ve seen the industry that the Loch Ness Monster has become. The people who live there consider it a personal failing if a single tourist escapes without at least one “Nessie” refrigerator magnet.
It’s actually kind of amusing that one of the most objectively beautiful places on the planet has tied its cultural identity to a myth about a plesiosaur who arbitrarily decided that the massive extinction event that killed off the rest of his dinosaur buddies didn’t apply to him.
But, all that said, there is no reason that a skeptic can’t find enjoyment in the fantastical. Horror movies and fantasies about camera-shy lake monsters are escapism, pure and simple. And if those movies or stories are capable of spooking pragmatists who believe only in what they can see or touch, that’s just a mark of quality, not some jarring contradiction.
So I’m going to keep enjoying ghosts and monsters and word puzzle-based game shows hosted by men of dubious moral character. And I’ll probably do so with all the lights on.