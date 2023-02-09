The University of Dubuque’s Department of Fine and Performing Arts will welcome nine jazz bands from six area high schools to campus for its 2023 UD Jazz Festival on Friday, Feb. 10, in Heritage Center.
The event will offer students a day of musical activities, including the opportunity to take part in an interactive rehearsal with a clinician.
Clinicians will include David Resnick, former professor of music at Clarke University; James Dreier, emeritus professor of instruction in jazz studies at the University of Iowa; and Christopher Merz, professor of jazz studies and director of Jazz Band I at the University of Northern Iowa.
Students also will attend instrument-specific masterclasses offered by members of the Legendary Count Basie Orchestra.
The festival will conclude when the jazz band students attend a public performance by the Legendary Count Basie Orchestra, directed by Scotty Barnhart, with guest vocalist Carmen Bradford at 7:30 p.m. in John and Alice Butler Hall, Heritage Center.
Participating jazz bands will include:
Beloit (Wis.) Memorial Jazz Orchestra and Beloit Memorial Jazz Ensemble, Beloit Memorial High School.
Swingin’ Sabers Jazz One, Central DeWitt High School, DeWitt, Iowa.
Lisbon (Iowa) Jazz Ensemble, Lisbon Community School.
Northwest Jazz Orchestra, Northwest High School, Waukee, Iowa.
Western Dubuque Big Band 1 and Western Dubuque Big Band 2, Western Dubuque High School, Epworth, Iowa.
Union Jazz I and Union Jazz II, Union High School, La Porte City, Iowa.
