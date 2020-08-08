SINSINAWA, Wis. — Sinsinawa Mound will sponsor a workshop that delves into the relationship between Native peoples and non-Native peoples.
“Toward Right Relationships with Native Peoples” will take place virtually from 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19.
Ecological programming coordinator Eric Anglada will interview Paula Palmer and Jerilyn DeCoteau, of the Turtle Mountain Chippewa, to learn about building relationships among Native and non-Native communities based on truth, respect, justice and shared humanity.
According to a press release, participants will learn to challenge and support one another as they work toward right relationships that address more than 500 years of genocide, colonization and forced assimilation of Native peoples.
Register by contacting guest services at 608-748-4411 or visit