SINSINAWA, Wis. — A painting class will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, at Sinsinawa Mound, 585 County Road Z.
Sarah Barnes, artist and owner of Create It Art Studio in Dubuque, will guide participants in painting a snowman on canvas. People of all skill levels are welcome to attend, and painters can add personal touches.
Materials will be provided. The registration deadline is Tuesday Nov. 26. The fee is $35.
For more information, call 608-748-4411 or visit www.sinsinawa.org/moundcenter.