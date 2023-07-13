On June 7, the Dubuque Arboretum & Botanical Gardens organized an educational session focused on container gardening, led by Morgan Leverington, the garden center manager at Cornerstone Nursery. Leverington tailored the discussion to accommodate individuals with varying skill levels, starting with the basics and promoting an interactive question-and-answer format throughout the session.

Container gardening, an alternative to traditional garden beds, involves growing plants in containers. This technique offers numerous advantages, particularly in limited spaces where conventional gardening might not be possible.

Ram is a sophomore at Dubuque Hempstead High School.

