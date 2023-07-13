On June 7, the Dubuque Arboretum & Botanical Gardens organized an educational session focused on container gardening, led by Morgan Leverington, the garden center manager at Cornerstone Nursery. Leverington tailored the discussion to accommodate individuals with varying skill levels, starting with the basics and promoting an interactive question-and-answer format throughout the session.
Container gardening, an alternative to traditional garden beds, involves growing plants in containers. This technique offers numerous advantages, particularly in limited spaces where conventional gardening might not be possible.
Using containers allows individuals to cultivate a wide variety of plants, such as flowers, herbs, vegetables and even small trees, regardless of the availability of a dedicated garden area. The choice of containers can vary from traditional clay pots to modern plastic or ceramic containers, hanging baskets, window boxes or repurposed objects like old buckets or crates.
“When I approach informational sessions, I consider the possibility of diverse skill levels among the audience,” Leverington said. “So, I always start with the basics and maintain an interactive Q&A approach. This format keeps the discussion engaging and allows people to ask questions they may have, including those others in the audience might also be interested in. Sharing my love and appreciation for plants with everyone at the arboretum is a great experience for me.”
After hearing Leverington’s approach to informational sessions, Courtney Kennedy, one of the attendees, enthusiastically shared her excitement about attending the session and expressed her desire to participate in future events that fostered her interest in plants and flowers.
“This is my first time attending an event like this,” Kennedy said. “I have always liked plants and learning about flowers and annuals. I am glad I decided to attend. I will be back to future educational sessions.”
In addition to the positive feedback from attendees, Jenna Hirtz, the director of the Dubuque Arboretum & Botanical Gardens, commented on the versatility of the session.
“Not only did people have the opportunity to ask questions related to the event, but they were also able to inquire about other topics,” Hirtz said. “It’s fantastic to see how we can meet people’s needs through the new sessions we’ve introduced.”
Hirtz also shared that the Dubuque Arboretum & Botanical Gardens offer a host of other activities during the peak season. Visitors can enjoy free concerts, immerse themselves in the vibrant Herbfest, join tours, have picnics surrounded by nature’s beauty, experience the enchanting children’s story walk, feed the fish in the koi pond and explore the ever-changing and meticulously designed grounds crafted by passionate volunteers.
The arboretum provides a rich and diverse experience for nature lovers of all ages and interests, making it a must-visit destination for anyone seeking to connect with the beauty of plants and the natural world.
Ram is a sophomore at Dubuque Hempstead High School.