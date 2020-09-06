Returning to school is one of those yearly traditions that help define a season for families in the tri-states. But what do you do when returning to the routine is anything but routine?
As kids make their way back to the classroom amid new regulations designed to keep them safe, the atmosphere is a little different. Despite those challenges — or maybe because of them — students and teachers are working hard to make the best of a bad situation.
Telegraph Herald photographers have been documenting the unprecedented situation. Here’s a little of what they’ve seen.