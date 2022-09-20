A wolf in sheep’s clothing is an ancient cautionary tale. One form of the saying appears in the Bible, although the story is often credited to Aesop. Well, welcome to the 21st-century version of the fable: Some non-nutritive sweeteners, which promise all the pleasures of sugary flavor without the sugar, are actually hiding their nasty potential!

Research published in Cell looked at the impact of artificial sweeteners on 120 healthy adults over 29 days. It reveals that saccharin and sucralose increase blood sugar levels by triggering changes in the composition and function of gut microbes and the molecules they secrete into your peripheral blood.

Health pioneer Michael Roizen, M.D., is chief wellness officer emeritus at the Cleveland Clinic and author of four No. 1 New York Times bestsellers. His next book is “The Great Age Reboot: Cracking the Longevity Code for a Younger Tomorrow.” Do you have a topic Dr. Mike should cover in a future column? If so, please email questions@GreatAgeReboot.com.

