The Dubuque Museum of Art, 701 Locust St., and the City of Dubuque Office of Arts and Cultural Affairs will present the 2020 Winter Arts Snow Sculpting Festival, a free community event, from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at Washington Square.
The snow sculpting festival and competition will feature three professional teams: Perfect Strangers and the Driftless Snow Sculptors, both of Dubuque; and The Slacktastic 4, of Rockford, Ill.
The three teams have previously participated in the competition, with the Slacktastic 4 returning to Winter Arts for the first time since 2018.
Three student teams representing two local colleges — Clarke University and the University of Wisconsin-Platteville — will also participate in the competition.
Teams will begin carving on Wednesday, Feb. 5, and will have until noon on Saturday, Feb. 8, to complete their sculptures, each carved from a 6-foot square by 8-foot high block of manufactured snow.
The public will have the opportunity to vote for their favorite sculpture for a People’s Choice Award. A State of Iowa award winner will be selected by a local jury and will advance to the U.S. National Snow Sculpting Competition in Lake Geneva, Wis. Both winners will be announced at the event at 3:45 p.m.
The community snow sculpting portion of the event offers the public an opportunity to sculpt as well, either as a team or individually. Community teams or individuals of any age interested in creating snow sculptures will have access to a number of designated blocks. Tools will be provided. Those interested in carving snow should wear clothing appropriate for the weather.
The Dubuque Museum of Art will offer free admission and tours of current exhibits. The Glab Family Art Studio also will be open with hands-on activities for all ages.
Hot beverages and food will be available for purchase on site, courtesy of Frosted N’ Filled and Happi Hibachi.
The event is supported through in-kind contributions from Sundown Mountain Resort, Jamar Pattern and Truck Country and is a sanctioned Winterfun Inc. contest.
For more information, visit www.cityofdubuque.org/winterarts or contact the Dubuque Museum of Art at 563-557-1851.