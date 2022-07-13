If your birthday is today: Choose quality over quantity. Declutter your life. Embrace transformation. Write your own story and live life your way. Walk away from temptation, gluttony and toxic connections.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Don't settle for less or take on too much. Evaluate your position and what others expect. Set boundaries and limit your spending.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Distance yourself from unreliable people. Consider what you want, then look at the best way to reach your target. Doing things for yourself will promote discipline.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Be open to suggestions and get the support you require to fulfill your needs. Be creative with investments, contracts and how you handle health concerns.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Study the broader view of whatever situation you face before narrowing things down. Say less and do more. Be true to yourself.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Take charge before someone tries to beat you to it. If change is required, start doing what's necessary to get to where you want to go. Speak up, and take a firm hand with meddlers.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Set your sights on what you want, and don't stop until you are satisfied with what transpires. Cool heads will be required.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Be a good listener. A change at home will help bring you closer to your desired lifestyle. Pay attention to your work/life balance.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Bide your time, watch for signs and symbols, and make plans geared toward better health and happiness. Express your feelings.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Associate with people who share your concerns. Come up with and present a unique way to make improvements. Trust your gut.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Not everyone will be on your side. Be aware of insincere gestures. Don't react without evidence; discover the truth firsthand.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) A passionate path will take you where you want to go. Veer off in a direction that adds to your journey's flavor. Know when to say no. Follow your heart.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) First, take care of money, contracts and medical issues. A sustainable lifestyle will highlight your best traits. Be open, honest and reliable.
