A short nonfiction story by Dubuque writer Mary Potter Kenyon appears in the Chicken Soup for the Soul book, “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas: 101 Tales of Holiday Love & Wonder.”
Titled “Snow Angel,” it is among 101 stories in the book and can be found in the chapter, “Christmas Angels.”
Kenyon, program coordinator for Shalom Spirituality Center, has been published in magazines, newspapers and anthologies, including nine “Chicken Soup” books. She is the author of seven books, including one on creativity that will be released in 2020.
“It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas” retails for $14.95.