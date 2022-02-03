Carnegie-Stout Public Library will host local artist Stephanie Funke in a Zoom virtual workshop to learn the Zentangle method of drawing at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4.

Zentangle is an easy-to-learn way to create images by drawing structured patterns. All you need is paper, a fine-line black marker and a pencil.

Funke is a certified Zentangle teacher, artist and a photographer. Her designs will be on display in the upcoming Art @ your library show at Carnegie-Stout.

Registration is encouraged but not required by visiting the events calendar at carnegiestout.org for the Zoom link.

