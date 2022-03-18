Site: Southwestern Middle/High School, 1105 Maple St., Hazel Green, Wis.
Times/dates: 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday, March 25-26; 2 p.m. Sunday, March 27.
Cost: $18, includes dinner and show. Dinner tickets must be purchased by Wednesday, March 23. $8 for show only if ordered online. $10 for show only at the door. Purchase at www.tinyurl.com/SouthwesternSchools. Additional surcharges might apply.
Synopsis
It’s opening day at Camp KAOS, a summer camp that boasts a 12-watt radio station, and camp director Wally Schneider already is in trouble: the mortgage is due, the world’s richest woman wants to buy the camp so she can dig up a mysterious treasure, the health inspector is coming, and a mysterious weather phenomenon called El Gordo has brought a migration of mice into the camp.
When Wally accidentally eats cheese laced with sedatives meant for the El Gordo mice, it’s up to the wacky gang of counselors and campers to save the day.
With a musical score that ranges from rock ‘n’ roll to vaudeville, this comedy is a crowd-pleaser full of action and fun.
Tidbits
Forty-one students from fourth to 12th grade make up the cast, with three students and two adults making up the stage crew.
Herb roasted chicken with seasoned potatoes and carrots, bread, s’mores dessert and a beverage will be served camp style for dinner/show ticket holders.
A silent auction will be available for guests who would like to bid on items.
Playwright, composer and lyricist Stephen Murray specializes in writing plays and musicals that are popular with school groups because of their flexible casting and fun storylines.