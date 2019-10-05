News in your town

Ask Amy: Aunt wants to ex-out her nephew

Mound to present cultural shows for schools

Bill Gates book on fighting climate change coming in June

Swenson: Maybe we should let God be God

People in the News: 'Jersey Shore' star arrested on suspicion of kidnapping

Morning smile: Lost California dog found in southern New Mexico

That's weird: 21-year-old oversleeps jury duty, goes to jail for 10 days

Clarke art professor to have work exhibited

DRS. OZ AND ROIZEN: Does mouthwash interfere with benefits of exercise?

Event preview: Award-winning hip-hop artist to perform in Dubuque

Opening this weekend

UD to screen 'We Are Still Here' documentary

Ask Amy: Wife wonders if separation is permanent

Mural Map

YOUR HOROSCOPE: October 3

That's weird: City: House stunk up town, costing thousands

Autumn events planned at Kennedy Mall

That's weird: Egg roll: Over 136K eggs fall off semitrailer onto roadway

New albums

Almanac

DRS. OZ AND ROIZEN: Misleading labeling on deli meats

Maquoketa Art Experience sets October events

People in the News: Placido Domingo resigns from Los Angeles Opera

Studio Works to host October classes

Concert preview: Up-and-coming country artist Cody Johnson 'on his way' to Five Flags

Ask Amy: Parents fret about daughter's abusive relationship

YOUR HOROSCOPE: October 2

Use fresh or dried noodles for this flavorful shrimp dish

Event preview: Annual Shullsburg festival to celebrate all things cheese

Play preview: 'Sandy Toes & Salty Kisses' opening at Bell Tower Theater

DRS. OZ AND ROIZEN: Complications of depression

Almanac

UD professor to host book discussion

Celebration of Life Mass set for Oct. 6

4-H week to be celebrated in Dubuque County

Halloween-inspired events planned

Ask Amy: Incoming college student has roomie worries

YOUR HOROSCOPE: October 1