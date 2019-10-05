SINSINAWA, Wis. — The Children’s Multicultural Arts Program Eulenspiegel Puppet Theatre Company will present two shows on Wednesday, Oct. 9, at Sinsinawa Mound, 585 County Road Z.
The shows will be at 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. More than 460 Students and teachers from seven southwest Wisconsin Catholic schools (Lancaster, Potosi, Cassville, Darlington, Cuba City, Bloomington and Hazel Green) and two public schools (Hazel Green and Benton) in southwest Wisconsin will be in attendance.
This annual offering for schools has been presented since 2006.