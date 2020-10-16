A virtual conference aimed at bringing together Dubuque’s creative community is set for later this month, according to event organizers.
The Creative Professional Networking Conference will begin at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23, with a virtual mixer, and continue through 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, with panel discussions, breakout sessions and question-and-answer opportunities.
All conference events will take place via Zoom.
The vision of the event is to create a networking opportunity of talent among artists among the Midwest arts and culture scene, with the theme, “Pandemic Inspired Creativity.”
Other goals include sharing resources and information regarding the creative professional industry.
The conference will be hosted by Journey’s Assistance Creative Planning.
For tickets, a complete schedule and more information, visit tinyurl.com/y2rnvx3z.