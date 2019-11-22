The Christmas season is upon us with the release of the holiday comedy “Noelle,” exclusively on the Disney+ streaming service.
After Kriss Kringle retires and hands the reins to his son Nick, he disappears from the North Pole. His sister Noelle must step up and find Nick before Christmas.
The film stars Anna Kendrick, Bill Hader, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Billy Eichner and Shirley MacLaine. The film is directed by Marc Lawrence.
“Noelle” plays things pretty safe — which for some might be enough. It’s an undemanding, family Disney film. There’s some excellent onscreen talent, and they do their best with the stilted material.
The interplay between Kendrick and Hader is the main draw. Kendrick definitely stands out, though. While she is given some poorly written lines, her enthusiasm is enough to keep the viewer engaged.
Kendrick uses her charm to her advantage. Her character of Noelle has a big role, and I liked the message the filmmakers conveyed with the character.
There are a few decent laughs from Kendrick, Hader and Eichner. Even though the script is painfully cookie-cutter, I wasn’t expecting anything that would break the holiday-movie mold.
There’s some attractive production design. The sets on the North Pole were visually flourishing and filled with color.
As far as a generic holiday film goes, “Noelle” will prove to be serviceable. There shouldn’t be high expectations from a script or storytelling front.
The main thing that kept me entertained was the engaging core performances. However, younger viewers will likely eat it up.
“Noelle” is an easily palatable holiday film. Neither offensively bad, nor very memorable, it’ll be best suited for younger viewers. This is the kind of movie that is best served as background noise when visiting family.
I give “Noelle” 2.75 stars out of 5. “Noelle” is rated G and runs for 1 hour and 40 minutes. It is streaming on Disney+.